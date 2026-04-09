Netanyahu says Israel prepared to resume war despite ceasefire: 'Still have objectives to complete'

Jerusalem:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that not all objectives in the conflict with Iran have yet been achieved, adding that they will ultimately be met either through a negotiated deal or by military means. His remarks came after US President Donald Trump announced a two-week pause in military strikes on Iran.

Addressing the nation, Netanyahu said Israel has already secured victories that once seemed unimaginable. He also paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the conflict, honoring their sacrifice while emphasising the country’s continued resolve.

“I want to thank you, our wonderful people. When you showed resilience as you sat in bomb shelters and safe rooms, we achieved great victories together. Our warriors on the front lines – and you on the home front. But above all, I ask to bow my head before our dear ones who fell in this battle. I ask to embrace the bereaved families and, on behalf of all of you, to send wishes for a speedy recovery to our dear wounded. My brothers and sisters, The State of Israel has achieved tremendous victories, victories that until recently seemed utterly imaginary,” he posted on X.

Besides, Netanyahu issued a stark warning to Iran, saying that the military action could be resumed to achieve objectives.

“Iran is weaker than ever, and Israel is stronger than ever. That is the bottom line of this campaign, up to this moment. And I want to make clear: We still have objectives to complete – and we will achieve them either by agreement or by resuming the fighting,” he added.

Ceasefire doesn't apply to Hezbollah conflict in Lebanon, says Netanyahu

Earlier, on Wednesday, Netanyahu welcomed the ceasefire while categorically stating that the deal doesn't apply to the Hezbollah conflict in Lebanon. Iran, however, said that it will abandon the deal if Israel continues to attack Hezbollah.

Notably, Trump on Wednesday announced a temporary ceasefire after Iran “agreed” to open the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The decision was shared on his Truth Social platform, shortly before a previously set deadline that could have led to further escalation.