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Assembly Elections 2026: Polling begins in Kerala, Assam and Puducherry; PM makes special appeal to voters

Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Updated:

Assembly Elections 2026 LIVE Updates: The polling is being held in Puducherry, Assam and Kerala on Thursday in a single phase. In Assam, the polling will continue till 5 pm, while in Puducherry and Kerala, it will continue till 6 pm.

Voters outside a polling booth in Assam.
Voters outside a polling booth in Assam. Image Source : X/ @ANI
New Delhi:

The polling for the high-stakes assembly elections in Kerala, Puducherry and Assam is being held on Thursday (April 9). The voting started around 7 am, and will continue till 5 pm in Assam and till 6 pm in Kerala and Puducherry. In Kerala, Chief Minister P Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) is looking to retain power in the state for a third straight time. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), around 1.32 crore men, 1.39 crore women and 273 transgender persons are eligible to cast their votes to decide the fate of 883 candidates for 140 assembly seats.

Talking about Assam, the contest here is directly between the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Congress-led coalition. The NDA, under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, is looking for a third straight term. As per the poll body, 2.50 crore people can cast their votes to decide the fate of 722 candidates for 126 assembly constituencies. 

The contest in Puducherry is also between the NDA and the opposition bloc, which comprises the Congress and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). The NDA, under CM NR Rangasamy, is eyeing a second straight term, while the Congress hopes to wrest the control of the union territory. The poll body has said that these elections will decide the fate of 294 candidates for 30 assembly seats, with more than 9.5 crore people being eligible to exercise their franchise. 

 

Live updates :Assembly Elections 2026 LIVE Updates

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  • 7:51 AM (IST)Apr 09, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Robot welcomes voters in Puducherry

    As polling started in Puducherry, a robot was seen welcoming voters at polling booth. A video of this was shared by news agency PTI on X (formerly Twitter).

  • 7:44 AM (IST)Apr 09, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Keralam LoP casts his vote

    Keralam LoP and Congress candidate from Paravur Assembly Constituency, VD Satheesan, has cast his vote at the polling station in Kesari Government Arts and Science College in Ernakulam for 2026 assembly elections.

    "My request to all the people of Kerala is that they have to participate in this democratic process. This is their fundamental right and they have to exercise their right. We will come back with more than 100 seats. UDF camp is very hopeful that we will get a wonderful margin, bigger than the 2001 margin," he said. 

  • 7:30 AM (IST)Apr 09, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Kerala: Union Minister Suresh Gopi casts his vote

    Union Minister Suresh Gopi has cast his vote at Guruvayur Devaswom English Medium School in Guruvayur South Part booth number 137 for the 2026 assembly elections in Kerala.

  • 7:29 AM (IST)Apr 09, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar among early voters Kerala

    Keralam BJP president and candidate from Nemom, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, stands in a queue to cast his vote at a polling station in Thiruvananthapuram for the 2026 assembly elections.

  • 7:21 AM (IST)Apr 09, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Voters gather in large numbers in Assam

    Voters form long queues to cast their vote at a polling station in Jalukbari assembly constituency in Assam for the 2026 assembly elections.

  • 7:15 AM (IST)Apr 09, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Actor Mohanlal arrives to cast vote

    Actor Mohanlal has arrived at a polling booth in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram to cast his vote. He was accompanied by Minister V Sivankutty. 

  • 7:04 AM (IST)Apr 09, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    PM Modi's appeal to voters in Assam

    PM Modi has said that voters in Assam should exercise their franchise in large numbers, hoping that the state’s youth and women voters participate enthusiastically and make this election a celebration of democracy and public duty.

  • 7:03 AM (IST)Apr 09, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    PM Modi's message for Puducherry voters

    PM Modi has also urged the voters in Pudcherry, especially the women and the youth, to come out and participate in record numbers. Every vote matters in shaping the future of Puducherry, he said. 

  • 7:02 AM (IST)Apr 09, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    PM Modi urges people of Kerala to vote in large numbers

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people in Keralam to vote in large numbers in the 2026 Assembly elections. He said the record participation will add vigour to Keralam’s democratic spirit. "I particularly request the youth and women of the state to come forward and register their votes," he said.

  • 7:00 AM (IST)Apr 09, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Polling begins in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry

    The polling has started in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry for the crucial 2026 assembly elections. The voting will continue till 5 pm in Assam, and till 6 pm in Kerala and Puducherry. 

  • 6:54 AM (IST)Apr 09, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Voters arrive at polling booths in Assam

    Voters have started arriving at Sarumotoria LP School polling booth in Assam's Dispur, as polling begins shortly at 7 am. A young voters says, "It is very challenging this time because many controversies are going on and excited for the results. Many Gen-Zs are contesting this time and let's see what happens."

  • 6:50 AM (IST)Apr 09, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Just In: Rain lashes Assam's Chirang

    Rainfall has lashed Assam's Chirang on the day of the polling, which will begin shortly. Here's a look at the visuals.

  • 6:48 AM (IST)Apr 09, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Mock polling underway in Assam

    In Assam's Kamrup, mock polling is being held at a polling booth. The polling will begin at 7 am and continue till 5 pm.

  • 6:45 AM (IST)Apr 09, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Union Minister Suresh Gopi arrives for polling

    Union Minister Suresh Gopi has arrived at Guruvayur Devaswom English Medium School in Guruvayur South Part booth number 137 to cast his vote for 2026 Kerala assembly elections. 

  • 6:44 AM (IST)Apr 09, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Voters start arriving in Assam's Dispur

    Voters have started arriving at polling booths in Assam. Here's a visual of a senior citizen arriving for voting in Dispur. Polling begins at 7 am.

  • 6:42 AM (IST)Apr 09, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Stage set for high-stake polls in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry

    The stage is set for crucial Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry, with authorities gearing up for a tightly contested electoral battle across three politically significant regions. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has put in place extensive arrangements to ensure smooth, free, and fair polling, including deployment of security forces, monitoring teams, and logistical support across constituencies. Click here to read more.

  • 6:42 AM (IST)Apr 09, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    When will the results announced?

    The Election Commission of India (ECI) will count the votes for assembly elections in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry on May 4. This will be along with those in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

  • 6:39 AM (IST)Apr 09, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    CM Rangasamy looks for second term in Puducherry

    The union territory of Puducherry will witness a direct contest between the NDA (comprising the BJP and the AINRC), and the opposition bloc, which comprises the Congress and the DMK. CM Rangasamy is hoping to retain power in the UT for a second straight term.

  • 6:39 AM (IST)Apr 09, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    LDF vs UDF contest in Kerala

    The contest in Kerala is largely between the LDF and the UDF, but the entrance of the BJP-led NDA has made the poll dynamics interesting in the coastal state. Under CM P Vijayan's leadership, the LDF seeks a third consecutive term, while the UDF hopes to make a comeback to power.

  • 6:39 AM (IST)Apr 09, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    NDA seeks third term in Assam

    The BJP-led NDA, under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's leadership, is looking to retain power in the state for a third straight term, while the Congress has fielded Gaurav Gogoi, the son of former CM Tarun Gogoi, to wrest control of the state. 

  • 6:38 AM (IST)Apr 09, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Polling begins at 7 am

    The polling for the 2026 assembly elections will begin at 7 am in Assam, Kerala and the union territory (UT) of Puducherry. The polling in Assam will be held till 5 pm, while that in Kerala and Puducherry will continue till 6 pm.

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Assembly Election 2026 Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 Assam Assembly Elections 2026 Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 Puducherry Assembly Election 2026 Kerala Assembly Election 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 BJP Congress
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