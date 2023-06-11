Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google developing 'On-the-Go' mode for Meet: All you need to know

Google is said to be developing a new feature called 'On-the-Go' mode for its video communication service, Google Meet. The new mode aims to provide users with a safer and more convenient way to participate in video calls while walking. Reports from 9To5Google suggest that there will be two methods to access this mode once it becomes available.

The first way is through a prompt that users will receive when Google Meet detects motion from the phone's sensors, indicating that the user is walking. This automatic detection feature is expected to make it seamless for individuals to switch to the travel-friendly mode without interrupting their stride.

Alternatively, users can manually activate the 'On-the-Go' mode by selecting a new option within the in-call menu. This option will offer users greater control over when they want to use the feature, regardless of whether motion is detected or not.

This new development comes after Google recently introduced a viewer mode to its video communication service. The viewer mode allows users to designate all participants as viewers when creating a Calendar invite. By doing so, distractions during large meetings, such as audio disruptions, can be minimized.

Moreover, Google made efforts to enhance the user experience on Meet by rolling out a 1080p video call option back in April of this year. This improvement aimed to deliver sharper and clearer video quality, thereby ensuring that participants can engage in meetings with greater visual clarity.

As of now, Google has not announced an official release date for the 'On-the-Go' mode, but users can anticipate its arrival in the near future.

Furthermore, the tech giant company is also testing a new feature in its photo-sharing and storage service, Google Photos. As per the reports, some users have noticed an on-demand cinematic effect feature within the app. The option to create cinematic photos can be found under the 'Utilities' section in the Library tab of Google Photos.

