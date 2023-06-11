Follow us on Image Source : IQOO iQOO Neo 7 Pro to make its debut in India on July 4: What to expect?

iQOO has officially announced that the iQOO Neo 7 Pro will be unveiled on July 4. Anticipated to be an upgraded "pro" version of the iQOO Neo 7 5G, which features the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset. While specific details and specifications have not been disclosed by the brand, reports suggest that the iQOO Neo 7 Pro could potentially be a rebranded version of the iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition, already available in China.

If this holds, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro might be equipped with last year's flagship Qualcomm chipset, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. According to speculation, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro is likely to feature a 6.78-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device could also house a powerful 5000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging, This is consistent with the vanilla iQOO Neo 7 5G, which already boasts 120W fast charging functionality.

In terms of the camera setup, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro is expected to offer a triple rear camera configuration. This includes a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, Notably, this would be an improvement over the iQOO Neo 7 5G's dual-camera setup.

Furthermore, The iQOO Neo 7 Pro's design is likely to resemble its predecessor, featuring a flat display and a matte polycarbonate back panel that mimics the appearance of glass. The rear of the device is expected to house a rectangular camera bump.

While pricing details have not been officially announced, it is speculated that the iQOO Neo 7 Pro could be priced around Rs 40,000, positioning it as a premium offering within the market. Further information regarding the device's specifications and features is expected to be revealed closer to the official launch date.

