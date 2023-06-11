Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple introduces built-in VPN support in tvOS 17: Check details here

Apple has unveiled its latest operating system, tvOS 17, which introduces the ability for developers to create VPN applications for Apple TV. This feature is expected to benefit enterprise and education users, allowing them to access content on private networks, and expanding the functionality of Apple TV in office and conference room settings.

The announcement was made through a blog post by Apple, highlighting the potential of Apple TV as a versatile solution for various environments. Currently available as a developer beta, tvOS 17 will be released as a free software update in the fall. Notably, Apple TV 4K users will now have the capability to initiate FaceTime calls directly from their televisions with the introduction of the new FaceTime app.

Among the key features of tvOS 17 is the all-new Control Center which provides users with enhanced control and customization options. This feature aims to offer a more personalized experience to Apple TV users, allowing for streamlined navigation and convenient access to essential functions.

In addition to tvOS 17, Apple has also introduced watchOS 10, the latest operating system for Apple Watch. This update brings a range of improvements, including redesigned applications and new watch faces.

Alan Dye, Apple's vice president of Human Interface Design, emphasized the redesigned interface's ability to deliver important information at a glance, simplified navigation, and a visually enhanced experience that maximizes the potential of the Apple Watch display.

The tvOS 17, will be compatible with all Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD models released in 2015 and onwards. As the update rolls out, users can expect the availability of VPN apps on the Apple TV's App Store in the coming months.

