Kalpana Soren, Hemant Soren’s wife, files nomination as JMM candidate for Gandey Assembly bypoll

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) JMM's candidate for Gandey Assembly by-poll Kalpana Soren

Kalpana Soren, wife of jailed former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, will contest the by-poll from the Gandey assembly seat. Accompanied by Chief Minister Champai Soren, brother-in-law Basant Soren, Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur, and ministers Alamgir Alam and Satyanand Bhokta, Kalpana Soren (48) today filed her nomination as the JMM candidate for the Gandey assembly bypoll.

Significantly, the by-election for the Gandey constituency, which felt vacant following the resignation of JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad, is scheduled for May 20, coinciding with the parliamentary elections in the state.

Jharkhand will not bow down; INDIA will not stop: Kalpana Soren

Meanwhile, soon after filing her nomination, Kalpana Soren addressed a public meeting in Giridh. Speaking at the occasion, she launched a scathing attack on the BJP over the arrest of Hemant Soren. She said, "The dictatorial forces have imprisoned Hemant ji within four walls, but how will they be able to imprison his thoughts? Hemant ji lives in the hearts of the people of the country and Jharkhand. How will the dictatorial forces be able to remove Hemant ji from the hearts of the people?"

“We have to work for every section of the Gandey assembly - tribals and natives, women, youths, farmers, children, and the elderly. I request all of you to help me take Gandey on the path of progress," she added.

Further, calling for the support of the people for JMM during the speech, Soren said, "The polling is on May 20 and you have to vote for the JMM symbol to give me strength, because I can strengthen you when I am strong. Not just Hemant Soren's, this dream is of the entire Jharkhand who have seen the dream of the state moving forward."

It is pertinent to note that the ruling alliance, led by JMM, has 47 MLAs in the 81-member assembly. The BJP has 26 MLAs and the AJSU Party has three. Additionally, the NCP and CPI (ML) have one lawmaker each, alongside two Independents and a nominated member. Within the ruling alliance, the JMM has 29 MLAs, the Congress has 17, and the RJD has one legislator.