Kalpana Soren, Hemant Soren's wife, to contest bypoll from Jharkhand's Gandey Assembly seat

Gandey Assembly by-poll: Kalpana Soren, wife of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, will contest the bypoll from the Gandey assembly seat, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) party announced on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the BJP has fielded Dilip Kumar Verma for the by-election in the Gandey assembly constituency in Jharkhand.

The by-election for the Gandey constituency is scheduled for May 20, coinciding with the parliamentary elections in the state. The seat, located in Giridih district, became vacant following the resignation of JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad.

The ruling alliance, led by JMM, has 47 MLAs in the 81-member assembly. The BJP has 26 MLAs and the AJSU Party has three. Additionally, the NCP and CPI (ML) have one lawmaker each, alongside two Independents and a nominated member. Within the ruling alliance, the JMM has 29 MLAs, the Congress has 17, and the RJD has one legislator.

Who is Hemant's wife Kalpana Soren?

Kalpana Soren embarked on her political journey during the 51st foundation day celebration of the JMM in Giridih district on March 4. At the event, she asserted that a conspiracy had been set in motion by opponents since the formation of the Hemant Soren-led coalition government in 2019.

She is originally from Mayurbhanj district in Odisha. Kalpana got married to Hemant Soren on February 7, 2006. Kalpana and Hemant have two children named Nikhil and Ansh.

Kalpana's father is a businessman, and her mother is a homemaker. Kalpana is also involved in business and charity work. Kalpana also runs a school and is involved in organic farming. Kalpana, who was born in Ranchi in 1946, studied engineering and MBA.

