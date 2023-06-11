Follow us on Image Source : FILE Word users can now react to comments with Microsoft's new feature: All you need to know

Microsoft is rolling out a new feature to Word that enables users to react to comments, similar to the reactions feature in Outlook. The company is including a Like button in Word, making it easier for users to respond to comments within documents.

Reportedly, the feature is currently rolling out to Current Channel (Preview) users running Version 2305 or later. It is already available for web users and Beta Channel users. To react to a comment in Word, users simply need to open a document, navigate to the comment section, and click the 'Like' button located in the top right corner.

While the feature is expected to enhance collaboration and feedback, there are a few known issues. iOS and Android users will not be able to see comment reactions, and the feature may not be available when editing older documents. However, users should still be able to react to newly added comments.

In addition, the company plans to extend the feature to Word for Mac users in the coming weeks, providing a more comprehensive user experience across different platforms.

Apart from this, the tech giant recently released a new Windows 11 dev build that introduces a new capability. Insiders can now view their phone's camera roll directly in the File Explorer Gallery. By installing the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build, users gain the ability to add photos from their phones with a simple click of a new button added to the File Explorer's command bar.

The Like button in Word and the camera roll integration in Windows 11 offer users more intuitive ways to engage with content and streamline their workflows.

