Follow us on Image Source : SONY Sony introduces HT-S2000 dolby atmos soundbar in India: Price, specs, and all details

Sony has unveiled its latest offering in the Indian market with the introduction of the HT-S2000 Dolby Atmos soundbar. This soundbar promises to provide users with a three-dimensional surround experience, even when playing stereo content. Notably, the center speaker of the soundbar features a built-in dual subwoofer. In addition, the new soundbar is compatible with the newly launched Home Entertainment Connect app.

The HT-S2000 Dolby Atmos soundbar by Sony is priced at Rs 42,990 in India and will be available for purchase from June 9. Interested customers can explore various buying options, including Sony retail stores, the ShopatSC portal, select electronic stores, and popular e-commerce websites such as Amazon India and Flipkart.

The company said it is also offering a discount of Rs 14,990 on the optional rear speaker when purchased along with the soundbar and subwoofer. Moreover, customers purchasing the soundbar in combination with Bravia 108cm (43) and larger televisions from Sony can avail of an additional Rs 4,000 off.

ALSO READ: LinkedIn introduces AI copy suggestions for advertisers: What it is and how it works?

Equipped with a 5.1.1 channel configuration, the new soundbar uses audio technologies such as Dolby Atmos and DTS:X to deliver a cinematic surround sound experience. With the Vertical Surround Engine and S-Force PRO Front Surround, the soundbar creates a soundscape that envelops the listener.

The soundbar features a dedicated center speaker which incorporates an up-mixer, contributing to the three-dimensional surround sound effect. Sony has integrated its X-Balanced speaker unit into the soundbar, which is designed to enhance vocal clarity and minimize distortion.

For those seeking an even more immersive audio experience, Sony offers an optional wireless subwoofer (SA-SW5 / SA-SW3) and wireless rear speakers (SA-RS3S) that can be paired with the soundbar.

To simplify control and customization, the company has introduced the Home Entertainment Connect (HEC) application, allowing users to access and adjust various settings of the soundbar conveniently from their smartphones. The app provides complete control over volume, sound fields, and more.

ALSO READ: Microsoft brings new voice chat capability to Bing chat

Latest Technology News