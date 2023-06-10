Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY LinkedIn introduces AI copy suggestions for advertisers: What it is and how it works?

LinkedIn has unveiled a new tool called "AI-generated Copy Suggestions" that uses generative AI to create compelling intro text and headlines for ad creatives. This feature capitalizes data from an advertiser's LinkedIn Page and Campaign Manager settings, including objectives, targeting criteria, and audience information, to generate ad copy suggestions and headlines that can jumpstart marketing campaigns.

In a recent blog post, LinkedIn stated, "We're developing AI-generated Copy Suggestions that use advanced OpenAI GPT models to leverage data from your LinkedIn Page and Campaign Manager settings, like objective, targeting criteria and audience, to suggest ad headlines and copy to help you jumpstart your campaigns." Currently being rolled out as a pilot program in North America in English, LinkedIn plans to enhance the tool's functionality, expand language support, and increase availability in the coming months.

The company mentioned that the AI tool is designed to provide up to five headline and ad copy recommendations within LinkedIn's Campaign Manager. Users have the flexibility to edit and customize these suggestions to align with their brand's voice and messaging.

Abhishek Shrivastava, VP of Product at LinkedIn, emphasized the benefits of the AI Copy Suggestions tool, stating, "AI Copy Suggestions can help jumpstart your creativity and reduce the time you spend on your day-to-day tasks so that you can continue to focus on what matters - continuing to produce memorable campaigns and building your brand."

In addition to this exciting development, LinkedIn also recently introduced an identity verification feature for Indian users. With this feature, individuals can have their government-issued IDs verified by one of LinkedIn's verification partners. In India, HyperVerge, a third-party identity verification service, handles the ID verification process using DigiLocker, an online wallet for Indian government-issued IDs such as the Aadhaar Card.

