Dense fog disrupts flights across north India as visibility drops, airlines issue advisories According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board’s Sameer app, Delhi’s Air Quality Index stood at 356 in the very poor category as of 6:00 am on Thursday.

New Delhi:

Multiple airlines issued travel advisories as dense fog continued to disrupt flight operations across parts of north India. On Thursday, SpiceJet warned passengers of possible delays and cancellations due to poor weather and dense fog in Delhi.

The airline said all departures, arrivals and consequential flights could be affected, and advised passengers to check their flight status on its website before travelling.

Air India also cautioned that dense fog conditions over the next few days could lead to low visibility, impacting flight operations at its main hub in Delhi as well as at several airports in northern and eastern India, with a cascading effect across its network.

In an advisory issued on Wednesday, Air India urged travellers, particularly during the holiday season, to check their flight status before heading to the airport. The airline said it had taken several proactive steps to reduce fog related disruptions, including advance operational planning and stronger ground coordination.

Air India said that despite these measures, sudden cancellations or extended delays could still occur during periods of dense fog, adding that ground staff would be available round the clock to assist passengers and make alternative arrangements. It also highlighted its FogCare initiative, under which passengers on flights likely to be affected receive advance alerts on their registered mobile numbers, along with the option to change flights without additional charges or seek a full refund without penalty.

The airline appealed for patience and cooperation, reiterating that passenger and crew safety remained its highest priority while managing weather related challenges.

Earlier on Wednesday, IndiGo also issued a travel advisory, saying low visibility and fog over Chandigarh had affected flight schedules. The airline said it was closely monitoring weather conditions and advised passengers to stay updated on their flight status through its website or app, assuring support from its teams during the disruption.

Delhi AQI remains very poor

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board’s Sameer app, Delhi’s Air Quality Index stood at 356 in the very poor category as of 6:00 am on Thursday. The Delhi government has announces strict anti-pollution measures to curb the toxic air.

These include a shift to hybrid work, a ban on vehicles carrying construction material and mandatory Pollution Under Control certificates for vehicles entering the national.

Also read: Ban on old vehicles, WFH and fines upto Rs 20,000: List of anti-pollution curbs in Delhi from today