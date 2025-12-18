Pat Cummins achieves unique feat, dismisses Joe Root for the record time in Test cricket Ace Australia pacer Pat Cummins put forth a brilliant performance on day 2 of the third Ashes Test. Dismissing Joe Root, Cummins achieved a unique feat, surpassing Jasprit Bumrah's tally in the longest format of the game.

Adelaide:

Day 2 of the ongoing third Ashes 2025-26 Test got off to the worst of starts for England. The side took on Australia at the Adelaide Oval, and the game saw the hosts post a total of 371 runs in the first innings of the game. England came out to bat, hoping for a good showing with the bat as well.

However, the side was left stunned as Australia’s exceptional bowling attack saw them four wickets in the first session itself. After the first few wickets, England had their hopes sky high as Joe Root came out to bat. However, the star batter was sent packing on a score of 19 runs in 31 deliveries.

Root was dismissed by Australia skipper Pat Cummins, and in doing so, Cummins became the bowler to have dismissed Root the most times in Test cricket. It is worth noting that this was the 12th time in Test cricket that Cummins took the wicket of Root. He surpassed the tally of Jasprit Bumrah, who had dismissed Root 11 times in his Test career so far.

Australia look to maintain huge lead going into second innings

Speaking of the game, after posting a total of 371 runs in the first innings, Australia hoped for a good showing with the ball, and the side did just that. England opened their innings with Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett scoring 9 and 29 runs, respectively.

Ollie Pope was sent packing for three runs with Nathan Lyon striking twice in the same over. Additionally, things went from bad to worse as Joe Root was dismissed on a score of 19 runs. Harry Brook looked comfortable on the crease, but he too was dismissed on 45 runs by Cameron Green as Australia reduced England to 126-5 by the 36th over.

