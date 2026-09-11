Haiwaan X Review: Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's thriller gets mixed response | See reactions

Directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan has finally hit theatres this Friday. The film features Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. It is a remake of the 2016 Malayalam film Oppam. Priyadarshan directed the original as well as this Hindi adaptation. Netizens have been sharing their reactions to Haiwaan on social media.

How did the audience like the film?

Audience reactions on social media after the first show of Haiwaan have been mixed. While some viewers feel that the film is almost a carbon copy of Oppam, others have called it a brilliant thriller that goes a step beyond the original. After watching the first half, one viewer wrote, "Honestly, Haiwaan feels very similar to Oppam. Many scenes and plot twists are almost identical to the original, with little effort made to add a fresh touch. Akshay's character had a lot of potential, but so far, it feels like it hasn't been written well. Hopefully, the second half will be better and offer a good experience."

Akshay Kumar shines as the antagonist

The film has been released worldwide. After watching Haiwaan, a viewer from Australia described it as a revenge thriller. The user wrote on X, "This is a genuine revenge thriller. Akshay Kumar has raised the bar for villainous performances. Mohanlal's cameo is fantastic. Saif's acting is also excellent. This film is quite different from and better than Oppam."

Audiences say, "It was a blast"

Audiences coming out of theatres after watching the film have described it as a fantastic movie. From the suspense and performances to the dialogues, viewers said they enjoyed almost every aspect of the film. Some also called it a paisa vasool entertainer.

Did audiences stay away from theatres?

Some viewers also pointed to the lack of crowds in cinema halls. One user wrote, "I'm sitting down to watch the first show of Haiwaan. I'm the only one here. I hope it's a good movie." Meanwhile, some viewers highlighted Mohanlal's presence as one of the film's standout moments.

See some reactions here:

India TV review

India TV reviewed the film and our verdict reads, 'Haiwaan's biggest strengths are Saif Ali Khan's performance, Akshay Kumar's attempt at a different role, Priyadarshan's command over the story, the cinematography and the stronger thriller portions in the second half. The film's weaknesses include its slow beginning, excessive runtime, editing that could have been tighter, a villain who is not consistently frightening and songs that occasionally slow down the narrative. Overall, Haiwaan is a crime thriller with a strong story and capable actors. With tighter editing and a more controlled pace, it could have been a much better film. As it stands, it works as a good one-time watch.'

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Haiwaan Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar shine in Priyadarshan's thriller that finds its grip late