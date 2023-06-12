Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple's 'Vision Pro' developer kit applications to possibly open next month

Apple is set to open applications for the Vision Pro developer kit in July, signaling the next phase in the development of applications for their recently announced Vision Pro headset. The news comes from Apple AR/VR prototyper Emanuel Tomozei, who revealed in a tweet that developers interested in the kit will likely be able to apply next month, reports AppleInsider.

While Tomozei did not provide an exact date for the availability of the developer kit, he stated that it seems the application process will begin in July. He also shared a link to a 'Work with Apple' page that mentioned the company's assistance being available in July.

According to the Cupertino-based tech giant, the upcoming developer kit will enable developers to quickly build, iterate, and test applications and games for the Vision Pro headset. This will ensure that their creations are ready to deliver exceptional experiences to users.

The Vision Pro headset, unveiled by Apple last week, aims to merge the digital world with reality. Priced at $3,499, the headset is scheduled to be released in early 2024, starting with availability in the United States. One of the standout features of the Vision Pro is its fully three-dimensional user interface, which can be controlled through eye movements, hand gestures, and voice commands.

The Apple Vision Pro headset also includes EyeSight, a unique functionality that facilitates connectivity with others. When someone approaches a Vision Pro wearer, the device blends into the surroundings, allowing the user to see the person while simultaneously displaying their own eyes.

As the application process begins, developers will have the opportunity to harness the capabilities of Vision Pro and explore its potential to revolutionize the way users engage with digital content in the real world.

