Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google sees massive surge in mixed reality searches after Apple's 'Vision Pro' debut

Following Apple's recent unveiling of its mixed reality (MR) headset, the Vision Pro, online searches related to the mixed reality experienced a surge of 1,130% worldwide on Google. Digital-adoption.com analyzed Google search data, revealing that on June 5, as Apple announced its $3,499 MR headset at the Worldwide Developers Conference, online interest in 'VR' soared by 300%.

The announcement by Apple significantly boosted searches for 'VR,' 'mixed reality,' and 'augmented reality,' which saw increases of 300%, 1,130%, and 545% respectively. This surge in interest indicates the impact of Apple's Vision Pro on the market. Digital-adoption.com commented that Apple's timing was strategic, coinciding with the accessibility of new AI technologies, including ChatGPT, which have captured the attention of a broad audience.

ALSO READ: Radio host files defamation lawsuit against OpenAI over false information produced by ChatGPT

According to Google Trends data, searches for 'AI' have increased by 619% since 2004. The report highlights that 2023 has been a pivotal year for AI, with search volume more than doubling from 17 million in January to 42 million in May. This surge is partly attributed to the rapid growth and adoption of accessible AI technologies like ChatGPT and Google Bard.

Described as a breakthrough in the "era of spatial computing," Apple's Vision Pro blends digital content with physical surroundings. It boasts two ultra-high-resolution displays that can transform any space into a personal movie theater, providing a screen experience that feels 100 feet wide. Additionally, the headset includes an advanced Spatial Audio system.

ALSO READ: LinkedIn introduces AI copy suggestions for advertisers: What it is and how it works?

The Vision Pro includes EyeSight, a feature that enhances connectivity with others. When a user wearing the headset encounters someone, the device offers transparency which allows the user to see the person while simultaneously displaying their own eyes.

Notably, the announcement of the Vision Pro also led to a 1,482% increase in global searches for 'Buy Apple stock' in the last seven days, indicating investor interest in the company.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News