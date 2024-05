Updated on: May 04, 2024 13:51 IST

No threat to Constitution or reservation as long as I'm alive, says Chirag Paswan | Lok Sabha Polls

Chirag Paswan, president of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), who is contesting election from Hajipur Lok Sabha seat as an NDA candidate said that there is no threat to the Constitution nor reservation as long as he is alive.