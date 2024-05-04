Onion oil for hair growth: Know benefits, how to use and more

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know how onion oil is beneficial for hair.

In today's changing environment, people's hair has been badly affected. An irregular lifestyle like bad eating habits, a stressful life, and not exercising is responsible for hair fall. These seemingly normal things have a bad effect on your hair. Once hair fall starts, hair growth stops and then gradually the situation comes to baldness. In such a situation, it is important to improve your lifestyle and start taking care of your hair. If your hair is falling excessively then start applying onion oil on your hair instead of normal oil.

Even in Ayurveda, onion oil is considered very beneficial for hair. If onion oil is applied to hair, not only does the hair fall reduce but it also becomes stronger from the roots. Onion oil is also very effective in removing dandruff. Onion is very effective in maintaining the pH level of the scalp and hair roots. In such a situation, let us tell you how to make onion oil at home and how to use it.

Benefits of onion oil:

The sulfur present in onion provides complete nutrition to the hair and removes dandruff. Protein and keratin are also found in abundance in onion oil, which strengthens the scalp and helps in hair growth. It is also effective in increasing collagen production. Quercetin present in onion is a flavonoid antioxidant which removes all types of infections and strengthens the hair.

How to make it?

Cut the onion along with the curry and grind it in a grinder. Now turn on the gas, put a pan add coconut oil in it and cook. When the oil becomes hot, add onion paste to it to cook. After cooking this oil for 15 minutes, turn off the gas. When the oil cools down, filter it and keep it in a separate bottle.

When and how to use it?

Apply onion oil and massage the scalp with your fingers. Massage for at least 10 minutes. Leave this oil on for 30 minutes. After the stipulated time, wash the hair with shampoo. You should apply this rail only 1-2 times a week.

ALSO READ: Want your locks to shine during during summer? Try these DIY hair masks and learn benefits