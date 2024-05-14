Fed up with body odour? 5 ways to get rid of it naturally

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Top 5 remedies to get rid of body odour

As summer approaches the city, so does the smell of body odour. While body deodorant is a common solution, it may not be the most effective or irritate the skin due to its chemical composition. Luckily, here are a few natural remedies to combat the smell of body odour.

Tomato juice

Known for its antioxidant properties, tomato juice can help wipe away excess sweat and clean the body's surface bacteria as well.

Method

Take some tomatoes and put them in a bowl of water for 10-15 minutes.

Peel the tomato skin.

Put peeled tomatoes in a blender.

Strain the tomato mixture into a glass or pitcher.

Immerse cloth in the tomato juice.

Apply the cloth on sweaty areas like the armpits, feet, and other parts.

Lemon juice

Lemon juice has acidic properties which can naturally lower the pH of the body. This makes it difficult for bacteria to remain in the skin and thus also removes body odour with it.

Method:

Slice a lemon into two halves.

Rub directly on underarms or feet.

Let it dry.

Take a shower or rinse applied areas to remove excess.

Rose water

Rose water has properties that reduce the pores on the skin and reduce sweating. The natural fragrance left behind is also pleasant.

Method:

Buy natural rose water from a convenience store.

Mix a small amount of rose water with 1 teaspoon of apple cider vinegar.

Blend and mix.

Store the mixture in a spray bottle.

Spray on sweaty areas whenever needed.

Tea tree oil

This natural oil has antiseptic properties which can effectively remove bacteria and fungus on the skin and get rid of odour.

Method:

Mix 2 teaspoons of tea tree oil with water.

Use cloth or cotton to dab the mixture on the underarms and affected areas.

In case of irritation, rinse with water immediately.

Apple cider vinegar

Containing acetic acid, this solution can properly eliminate the toxic microbes present in the body.

Method

Dilute apple cider vinegar with water.

Dip a few cotton balls into the diluted mix.

Apply on affected areas.

In case of irritation, rinse with water immediately.

Good luck combatting the summer heat and sweat this season!