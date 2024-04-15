Want your locks to shine during during summer? Try these DIY hair masks and learn benefits Excessive exposure to the sun damages our hair in no time. Thus, taking care of our hair is extremely important during summer. Apart from oiling and shampooing, we must use homemade hair masks to achieve healthy and shiny hair. Beauty expert Shahnaz Husain has shared a few tips.

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE DIY hair masks to make your locks shine. As the temperature rises and the sun's rays beat down, our skin and hair often bear the brunt of summer's intensity. Excessive heat and sweat can cause hair to lose its shine and start falling excessively. In such situations, homemade hair masks curated by Shahnaz Husain can help maintain the shine and provide strength to the hair. Let’s learn how to prepare hair masks for hair. Banana and Honey Hair Mask: Cut the banana into small pieces and make a paste.

Put the paste in a bowl and mix in curd and honey.

Prepare the hair mask by mixing all the ingredients well.

Comb the hair thoroughly and divide it into two equal parts.

Apply the mask thoroughly to the hair from the scalp to the tips.

Make sure there are no spots left to apply the hair mask.

Cover the hair with a shower cap.

Leave the mask on the hair for half an hour.

Wash hair with mild shampoo after half an hour.

Using this hair mask once a week can bring back the shine of the hair. Egg White and Olive Oil Hair Mask: Break the egg, separate its white part and take it out in a bowl.

Add olive oil to the egg white and mix well.

The hair mask is ready to use.

Divide the hair into two equal parts.

Apply hair mask from roots to tips while massaging the hair.

Cover your hair with a shower cap so that the mask can work properly.

Keep the hair mask on the hair for 30 minutes.

After 30 minutes, wash your hair with mild shampoo.

Use this hair mask twice a week.

Benefits of Hair Masks: Hair masks often contain repairing ingredients such as keratin, amino acids, and vitamins that help to strengthen the hair shaft, repair split ends, and minimize breakage, resulting in healthier-looking hair. Some hair masks contain ingredients that stimulate the scalp and promote hair growth. Ingredients like peppermint oil, rosemary oil, and biotin can help to improve circulation to the scalp, strengthen the hair follicles, and encourage healthy hair growth. Hair masks containing proteins like keratin and collagen can help to improve the elasticity of the hair, making it more resistant to breakage and damage. Dry, damaged hair is more prone to frizz and flyaways. By providing deep hydration and smoothing the hair cuticle, hair masks can help tame frizz and control unruly hair, leaving it smoother and more manageable. Hair masks can help to smooth the hair cuticle, which reflects light more evenly, resulting in shinier, more lustrous locks. Ingredients like argan oil, coconut oil, and silk proteins are known for their ability to impart a glossy sheen to the hair. Hair masks are formulated with moisturising ingredients that deeply penetrate the hair shaft, helping to hydrate dry, brittle hair and restore its natural moisture balance.