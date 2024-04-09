Want to achieve stunning hair this Eid? Follow these 5 tips by Shahnaz Husain

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 5 Eid hair care tips by Shahnaz Husain.

Sun exposure not only harms your skin but also affects your hair. During the festive season, our make-up and attire may be different, but if our hair looks lifeless, then all this will go in vain. If you want the shine of your hair to come back before Eid, then pay attention to these things.

Wash hair thoroughly

In summer, the scalp becomes oily very quickly and to clean the dirt, you must wash your hair every other day. If you want to clean your hair properly to get rid of the dirt accumulated in it, then you have to choose herbal shampoo. Opt for silicone and paraben-free shampoos to cleanse your oily scalp. Apply shampoo and massage the scalp for about 2 minutes and then wash them with water.

Condition regularly

Regular conditioning is often overlooked, but it is the most important step. Conditioners contain ingredients that help smooth the hair cuticles, making hair easier to detangle and manage. Regular conditioning can improve the texture of your hair, making it soft and manageable. Some conditioners contain proteins and other strengthening ingredients that help strengthen hair, reducing breakage and split ends.

Apply the mask to the hair

Hair masks can improve the elasticity of hair, making it more flexible. By nourishing and smoothing hair cuticles, hair masks can bring a healthy shine to dull hair. The moisturizing and conditioning properties of the hair mask help detangle the hair, making it easier to comb and style. Homemade hair masks contain ingredients that soothe and nourish the scalp. Can also reduce itching, burning and dryness.

Pay attention to the hairbrush

If you are still using normal brushes that are made of nylon or plastic, you can cause more damage to your hair. These common brushes are the biggest culprits for hair fall and greasiness as they are harsh on the cuticles and do not disperse the natural oils on your scalp. Use a wooden brush to give your hair a quick and easy look this festive season.

Reduce the use of heat styling tools

Heat styling tools like flat irons, curling irons, and blow dryers can damage the hair cuticles, leading to dryness and split ends. Excessive heat can strip the hair of its natural moisture, leading to hair fall. By avoiding heat styling, you can help maintain your hair's natural moisture balance. Heat styling can weaken hair and reduce its elasticity, increasing the risk of breakage. Using a hair mask after heat styling can help restore elasticity to the hair, making it more pliable and less prone to breakage. If you use heat styling tools a lot, apply a homemade mask twice a week. After washing hair, they can also be washed with green tea or apple cider vinegar.

