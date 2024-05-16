Ceramic Cutlery to Brass Trays: 5 sustainable home decor ideas to revamp your home

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 sustainable home decor ideas to revamp your home

2024 is about sustainable fashion, beauty, eating, and home decor. From jute bags to bamboo toothbrushes, Indian households are now choosing to make conscious consumer decisions while keeping their home beautiful and timeless at the same time. Here’s how you can join because trends may come and go but true style and the planet are a timeless investment. From ceramic cutlery to brass trays, grab your hands on these 5 sustainable home decor ideas to revamp your home.

1. Ceramic cutlery

Sustainable and available in various designs, ceramic cutlery is a great way to add an artsy touch to your home. Compared to plastic, ceramic cutlery is biodegradable. Unlike plastic which takes years to decompose, ceramic products can break down into the earth naturally faster which makes it a better alternative to glass or plastic tableware. Additionally, ceramic cutlery is handmade and has the human touch to the art you use on your table!

2. Earthenware planters

Summer is the season for all things cool and what is cooler than matkis? Earthenware has been a staple in the Indian household since the early emergence of civilisation in India and it is obvious why. It is the most sustainable material and cools any material or liquid inside it and retains that temperature. If you like your plants to be lush green, earthenware planters are the choice to make! The soil will retain an optimum temperature and be free of any potential microplastic chemicals, not only contributing to an overall cooler temperature at home but also acting as the ideal growth environment for your plants.

3. Jute rugs and baskets

Jute overcomes the negative impacts of cotton production through its highly sustainable properties. It is a highly renewable material and has built-in UV protection, keeping it away from chemicals that could harm the products. The microfibre is not only a trendy home decor choice but is also being used in engineering projects! Try replacing plastic storage with jute baskets for an earthly feel to your home and keeping your precious products free from chemicals that could be stored over time in plastic containers. Additionally, jute carpets would elevate your living space with a classy finish.

4. Bamboo lamps

Bamboo is a much more sustainable alternative than using wooden, plastic, or glass lamps. This is because bamboo has strong regenerative properties, enabling it to regrow and decompose faster once used. Furthermore, it weighs considerably less compared to other materials, making it easy to transport, and has antibacterial properties. The antibacterial properties of bamboo are often retained to an extent even after being made into a product, ensuring that ‘good’ chemicals are present in your home environment. Finally, bamboo lamps are also an incredibly chic way to style your home as they can be crafted into various shapes and can prevent harmful, intense light rays from hurting your eye.

5. Brass trays

Another staple in the Indian household, brass is often underappreciated in modern living spaces. Brass trays would add a touch of culture and sustainability to your coffee table and are a great store for your tea cups and biscuits. While it has its eco-friendly properties, be careful of its oxidising nature as it may turn black when exposed to the natural environment. However, nothing screams more elegant and climate conscious than this sustainable alternative to plastic and glass trays.

Use these ideas to elevate your home with these timeless decor choices and also contribute to saving the environment at the same time! After all, nothing is more ‘timeless’ and ‘trendy’ than the health and safety of our planet.

