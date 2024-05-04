Farooq Abdullah accuses PM Modi of trying to 'create fear psychosis among Hindus' to remain in power

Follow us on Image Source : PTI National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Saturday (May 4) accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of attempting to create a fear psychosis among Hindus to remain in power at the Centre and said that he no longer raises the issue concerning the common people that propelled him to the top post in 2014. His remarks came while addressing an election rally in the Khanyar area of Srinagar in support of the NC's Lok Sabha poll candidate Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi.

Abdullah on PM Modi's 'mangalsutra' remark

“Modi is trying to create fear among Hindus and to create that fear, he is telling them that your mangalsutras will be taken away and sold to give money to Muslims. Are we such bad people that we will snatch mangalsutras from our mothers and sisters?" he said.

"He is creating hatred among Hindus towards Muslims and then he says Muslims produce more children. God gives children. Many (people) do not have (children). What does he know about children when he does not have any? He did not even value his wife, how could he have valued his children?" Abdullah added.

He alleged that the Prime Minister was trying to “create hatred” in the country and said “we are against it”.

"We pray to god to bring him (Modi) down. He is lying," he said.

The veteran NC leader, who is not contesting the Lok Sabha Elections due to his health conditions, said PM Modi no longer talks about the issues of the common people that propelled him to the prime minister's post in 2014.

"When he came to power in 2014, he used to raise the issue of the price of LPG cylinders. The price of a domestic gas cylinder was Rs 400 at that time. He used to raise the issue of price rise, unemployment. Ten years have gone by and what is the price of a gas cylinder now? It is Rs 1,100. Diesel prices have risen, cooking oil prices have gone up, the prices of vegetables, mutton etc. have increased. He (Modi) installed smart metres that run even when there is no electricity," Abdullah said.

Abdullah on Article 370

Referring to the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the former chief minister said all top officials in the Union Territory are outsiders.

"Be it SSPs (senior superintendents of police), DCs (deputy commissioners) or any other bureaucrats -- all of them are from outside. We have to fight this. We have to show them (the BJP-led Centre) that we do not accept the decisions of August 5, 2019," he said.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre abrogated the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution that had conferred special rights on Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the erstwhile state into Union territories.

