Follow us on Image Source : FILE Meta employs AI chatbot trained on company data for employee support: Know everything

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is reportedly introducing an in-house artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot called 'Metamate' to its employees. According to The Verge, This new chatbot is specifically trained on internal data and aims to assist employees with tasks such as meeting summarization, code writing, and feature debugging.

Currently, the company is in the process of rolling out Metamate to a small group of employees. In exploring options to power the chatbot, Meta engaged in discussions with technology giants Microsoft and OpenAI. However, the company ultimately opted to develop an in-house model for this purpose.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk reveals Twitter's upcoming update: Only Blue users can DM non-followers

By using the wealth of internal data available, the chatbot has the potential to assist employees in various tasks, offering efficient meeting summaries and aiding in coding and debugging efforts.

Earlier this year, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the formation of a new "top-level" product team within the company, which would have a strong focus on generative AI. Zuckerberg explained that Meta's short-term objective was to build creative and expressive tools, while their long-term plan involved developing "AI personas" to assist users in various ways.

Recently, reports emerged that Instagram, an instant photo-video-sharing platform owned by Meta, is also working on a feature that would enable users to engage in conversations with AI directly within the app.

ALSO READ: How to add music to your Instagram reels: Step-by-step guide

The company is said to be testing an upcoming feature that allows users to engage with AI chatbots directly within the app, the chatbots are expected to offer answers to user questions and provide advice, with the selection of up to 30 different personalities to choose from. This suggests that Meta is actively exploring AI integration across its platforms.

Latest Technology News