Follow these simple steps to obtain the blue tick on Facebook and Instagram

After Twitter, now Meta, the parent company of social media platforms Facebook and Instagram, has announced a paid subscription service called 'Meta Verified' in India. Priced at Rs 699 for both iOS and Android users, this service aims to authenticate user accounts by linking them to a government ID proof. Once successfully verified, users will receive a blue tick badge on their profiles.

Meta has plans to extend this service to web users as well, with a proposed price tag of Rs 599 soon. It is worth noting that to enjoy the benefits of Meta Verified on both Instagram and Facebook, users will need to subscribe to each app separately.

Before applying for a verified badge, it is crucial to ensure that your account meets the eligibility criteria. To be eligible for the Meta Verified service, users must be at least 18 years old and possess a valid government-issued ID card, such as an Aadhar Card or a driving license.

To begin the verification process, users should follow these steps:

Visit the user profile on Facebook or Instagram and access the settings. Select Accounts Center and then choose the Meta Verified option. Eligible users will find Meta Verified available under their name. Choose a preferred payment method and complete the monthly payment. Upload a selfie video along with a government-issued photo ID for verification purposes. Ensure that your account has a profile photo, bio, and at least one post in the feed. It should also be actively used while submitting the verification request. Note that after successful verification, users will not be able to change their date of birth or username on their profile. A history of prior postings on the account is necessary to demonstrate authenticity. Once the entire verification process is completed successfully, the verified account will display a blue tick badge next to the Facebook or Instagram profile.

