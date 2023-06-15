Inverter Split ACs are getting massive price drop: Here are the details

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Massive price drop on inverter split ACs

As temperatures continue to soar, people are actively seeking effective ways to beat the heat, leading to a surge in the demand for coolers and air conditioners. While coolers and fans provide some relief, they may not match the comfort provided by air conditioners. However, the high cost of air conditioners often deters potential buyers, causing them to settle for alternatives. Fortunately, an exciting opportunity has emerged for those in need of a cost-effective cooling solution. Currently, a leading e-commerce website is offering inverter split air conditioners at an incredibly discounted price, less than half of their original cost. Let's delve into the details of these irresistible air conditioner offers.

Flipkart, the renowned e-commerce platform, is now offering unbeatable deals on split air conditioners, making them highly affordable for everyone. You can now purchase top-quality air conditioners at significantly reduced prices, coupled with attractive EMI options.

Sensational Offer on Samsung Split ACs

Get ready to be amazed by the incredible discounts available on Samsung Convertible 5-in-1 Split ACs. The latest 2023 model of the Samsung Convertible 5 in One, a 1 Ton 3 Star Split AC, is currently being offered at a remarkable 38% discount. Its original price of Rs 51,990 has been slashed to an unbelievable Rs 31,500 only on Flipkart. What's more, you can even take advantage of the convenient no-cost EMI option.

Unbeatable Deal on Lloyd Split ACs

Lloyd ACs are also available at highly affordable prices. The 1.2 Ton 3 Star Lloyd AC is currently being offered with a massive 43% discount. Originally priced at Rs 54,990, you can now make it yours for just Rs 30,990. Moreover, an additional exchange offer of Rs 4,000 is available on this Lloyd AC, making it an even more irresistible deal.

Pocket-Friendly Option: Carrier AC

For smaller rooms, the Carrier 0.8 Ton 3 Star Split AC is an excellent choice. While its regular price is Rs 55,690, you can purchase it now for an astonishingly low price of Rs 25,999.

Unbeatable Discounts on LG Super Convertible Split ACs

Don't miss out on the heavy discounts available on LG's Super Convertible Split ACs. The LG Super Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling 2023 model, a 1 Ton AC with a 3-star rating, is currently being offered at a flat discount of 43%. Its original price of Rs 57,990 has been reduced to just Rs 32,990 during this special offer on Flipkart.

Take advantage of this incredible opportunity to upgrade your cooling experience without breaking the bank. These discounted prices on inverter split air conditioners are a rare find, so make sure to grab your preferred model before stocks run out. Stay cool and beat the heat with these amazing deals!

