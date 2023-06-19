WhatsApp scam: Hoping to win iPhone 14 Max, a man lost lacs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp scam made a man lose more than 4 lac

In a recent incident reported from Mumbai, a person fell victim to a fraudulent lucky draw scheme on WhatsApp, which promised a free iPhone. The iPhone's status as a premium smartphone has fueled a widespread desire among people to own it, leading to various means, including deceitful tactics, employed by individuals to obtain it. Unfortunately, in this particular case, the victim ended up losing a significant amount of money, approximately Rs 4.26 lakh (Rs 426,000 rupees).

The chain of events began when the person received a message on WhatsApp, offering them a chance to participate in a lucky draw with the prize being an iPhone 14 Pro Max. Excited about the opportunity, the person claimed to have won the iPhone. However, they soon received another message, requesting them to pay the taxes on the prize before receiving it. Trusting the legitimacy of the claim, the person fell into the trap and made the payment of 4.26 lakhs.

The unfortunate truth revealed itself when the victim did not receive the promised iPhone 14 Pro Max despite the payment. It became apparent that they had become a victim of a scam. Realizing the gravity of the situation, the person promptly approached the police and lodged a complaint, providing all the necessary information regarding the incident.

The incident serves as a reminder of the increasing prevalence of WhatsApp fraud calls and messages in recent months. Despite the government's efforts to combat cyber fraud, individuals must also take precautions to safeguard themselves from falling victim to such schemes. It is crucial to exercise caution when encountering suspicious messages on popular platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, or Instagram, and refrain from clicking on any links or providing personal information without verifying the authenticity of the source.

As technology continues to evolve, so do the tactics employed by fraudsters to exploit unsuspecting individuals. Staying informed about the latest scams and adopting cybersecurity best practices can go a long way in protecting oneself from financial losses and potential harm.

