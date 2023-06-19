WhatsApp introduces Screen Sharing feature on iOS: Know how it works

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Whatsapp brings screen sharing feature to iOS

WhatsApp has recently let the user enjoy a number of new features for Android users, and now the instant messaging platform has started letting iPhone users share screens ( the new feature). With millions of users worldwide, WhatsApp has consistently introduced updates to enhance user experience and meet user demands. Following the release of the screen-sharing feature for Android users, the company has now extended this functionality to iOS users, including iPhone users. This expansion allows iPhone users to utilize the screen-sharing feature, aligning with WhatsApp's commitment to providing a seamless and enriched messaging experience across platforms.

WhatsApp has begun the rollout of the screen-sharing feature for iOS users. Initially available to a select group of beta users, the feature can be accessed by installing the WhatsApp beta for the 23.12.0.74 update, as reported by Wabetainfo. This update enables iOS users to utilize the screen-sharing functionality directly within WhatsApp.

Share screen in the video calling: Details

With the recent update, iOS users can now utilize the screen-sharing feature on WhatsApp during video calls, allowing them to share the content of their phone with the other party. After updating, the screen-sharing icon will be visible at the bottom of the screen during the video call. By clicking on this icon, users can share their phone screen with all participants in the video call.

Currently, this feature is available for beta users, and after successful testing, it will be gradually rolled out to the wider user base. Users who are not part of the beta program may have to wait for the feature to become available to them.

