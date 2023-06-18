Airtel brings a new 3GB per day prepaid plans: Here are the details

Follow us on Image Source : AIRTEL Airtel brings new prepaid plans offering 3GB of data per day

Bharti Airtel is said to be committed to meeting the diverse data usage needs of its users by offering a variety of data plans. Understanding that people rely on data for work, browsing, and entertainment purposes, Airtel has introduced prepaid wireless plans that cater to heavy usage needs, providing a generous 3GB of data per day. Let's take a closer look at the benefits offered by these plans.

The Airtel Rs 499 Plan includes unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, along with 3GB of data per day. Once the daily data quota is exhausted, the speed is reduced to up to 64 Kbps. This plan also offers 100 SMS per day and is valid for 28 days. Additionally, Airtel provides six additional rewards with this plan:

Unlimited 5G Data: In areas where 5G network coverage is available, users can enjoy unlimited 5G data, ensuring a seamless and fast browsing experience. Airtel Xstream Play: Subscribers gain free access to 15+ popular OTT platforms, including Sony LIV, hoichoi, Lionsgate Play, Fancode, Eros Now, ManoramaMAX, and more. Airtel Xstream Plays the users to watch their favourite movies and shows on tablet, mobile or television. Disney+ Hotstar Mobile: Users receive a complimentary three-month subscription worth Rs 149 to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile, providing access to live sports, movies, exclusive Hotstar specials, and more. Apollo 24|7 Circle: Airtel subscribers enjoy a three-month subscription to Apollo 24|7, a healthcare service that offers access to quality medical assistance. Wynk Music Free: Users will get free access to the music streaming app, which helps the user to set the Hellotunes, podcasts and live concerts. Free Hellotunes: Airtel users have the freedom to set any song as their Hellotune for free, adding a personalized touch to their caller experience.

The Airtel Rs 699 Plan also provides unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, along with 3GB of data per day. After exhausting the daily data quota, the speed is reduced to up to 64 Kbps. The plan offers 100 SMS per day and has a validity of almost two weeks (56 days).

The plan offers the following benefits:

Unlimited 5G Data: Users can access unlimited 5G data in areas with 5G network coverage, ensuring high-speed internet connectivity. Airtel Xstream Play: Subscribers can enjoy 56 days of free access to 15+ OTT platforms, including Sony LIV, Lionsgate Play, Fancode, Eros Now, hoichoi, ManoramaMAX, and more. Amazon Prime Membership: It offers a 56-day of Amazon Prime membership, which provides access to a number of exclusive deals, Prime Video content and fast delivery. Apollo 24|7 Circle: It is a three-month subscription for the plan users, and have access to quality healthcare services. Free Hellotunes: Users can have access to their favourite songs as Hellotunes. Wynk Music Free: With Wynk Music, users can enjoy unlimited music, Hellotunes, live concerts, and podcasts.

Airtel offers a free 2GB data coupon with a Rs 699 recharge, which has been made through the Airtel Thanks App, which is an exclusive app-only benefit. Airtel's 3GB per day plans enable users to have enough data and a wide range of rewards in order to enhance their digital experience.

