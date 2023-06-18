Vodafone Idea offers 3 recharge plans, validity for 365 days

Follow us on Image Source : VODAFONE IDEA Vodafone Idea brings 3 recharge plans

Vodafone Idea (Vi) understands the importance of uninterrupted connectivity for its customers and offers a range of prepaid plans with extended validity, ensuring hassle-free usage for up to 365 days. These long-term plans cater to the diverse needs of subscribers who prefer the convenience and benefits of prepaid options with extended validity. Here are the details about the plan which will be valid for 365 days.

Rs 3099 Plan, which provides users with a daily data allowance of 2GB, ensuring they stay connected without worrying about data limits. Along with unlimited voice calling, the plan offers 100 SMS per day along with Vi Hero Unlimited Benefits as well. The plan further offers Binge All Night for the users which will enable the users to watch content during off-peak hours without consuming their regular data quota. Additionally, there's Weekend Data Rollover, enabling customers to carry forward any unused data from the week, and Data Delights, offering various data-related perks. Subscribers also receive 50GB of extra data and one year of access to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile, along with Vi Movies & TV VIP access for a wide range of entertainment content.

Rs 2999 Plan caters to data-intensive users and it offers a lump-sum data allowance of around 850GB per year. Along with the unlimited voice calling, the customers will get a regular limit of 100 SMS and could use the Vi Movies and TV Classic access. The plan includes the Binge All Night feature, enabling the consumers to experience content during off-peak hours without affecting their regular data quota.

For users seeking a balance between data usage and affordability, the Rs 2899 Plan is an ideal choice. It offers a daily data allowance of 1.5GB and includes Vi Hero Unlimited Benefits like Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover, and Data Delights. The plan also covers unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day, an additional 50GB of data, and Vi Movies & TV VIP access for premium entertainment content.

Lastly, the Rs 1799 Plan is tailored for users with moderate data requirements. It offers a lump-sum data allowance of 24GB, along with unlimited voice calling and 3600 SMS per day. Customers also gain access to Vi Movies & TV Basic, which provides a selection of popular movies and TV shows. With these 365 days' validity prepaid plans, Vodafone Idea aims to cater to the diverse needs of its customers, providing uninterrupted connectivity, a variety of data options, and additional benefits to enhance the overall user experience.

