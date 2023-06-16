Mercedes-Benz adds ChatGPT integration to enhance vehicle voice control

Follow us on Image Source : MERCEDES-BENZ Mercedes-Benz enhances vehicle voice control with the integration of ChatGPT

Mercedes-Benz has taken a significant step towards enhancing the voice control capabilities of its vehicles by integrating OpenAI's ChatGPT into its MBUX Voice Assistant. The luxury car maker aims to make voice control more intuitive and engaging for users. Starting June 16, 2023, a beta program will be launched in the US for over 900,000 vehicles equipped with the MBUX infotainment system.

Customers interested in participating can join the beta program either through the Mercedes Me app or by using the voice command "Hey Mercedes, I want to join the beta program." This program will leverage the capabilities of ChatGPT, powered by Azure OpenAI Service, which utilizes Microsoft's enterprise-grade cloud and AI platform.

The integration of ChatGPT into the MBUX Voice Assistant will expand its functionalities beyond basic navigation and weather queries. Users will be able to engage in natural dialogues, ask follow-up questions, and benefit from features such as receiving sports and weather updates, obtaining information about their surroundings, and even controlling their smart homes.

Markus Schafer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, CTO, Development & Procurement, expressed that the goal of the beta program is to support conversations with natural dialogues. By leveraging ChatGPT's capabilities, Mercedes-Benz aims to provide an enhanced voice assistant experience that goes beyond simple voice commands.

The rollout of the beta program will be conducted over the air, ensuring convenient access for participating users. This integration of ChatGPT signifies Mercedes-Benz's commitment to leveraging AI technology to create more interactive and seamless experiences within their vehicles.

With the addition of ChatGPT, Mercedes-Benz is taking a significant leap forward in voice control technology, providing customers with a more intuitive and conversational interface. By combining the power of artificial intelligence with their renowned MBUX infotainment system, Mercedes-Benz is poised to deliver an enhanced driving experience that keeps drivers and passengers connected, informed, and entertained.

Inputs from IANS

