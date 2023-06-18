Sunday, June 18, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Google Doodle honours Dr Kamala Sohonie, an Indian biochemist on her 112 birthday

Google Doodle honours Dr Kamala Sohonie, an Indian biochemist on her 112 birthday

Dr Kamala Sohonie's groundbreaking work involved discovering the essential enzyme 'Cytochrome C,' pivotal in the energy-generating process of the electron transport chain in plants, human cells, and animal cells, revolutionizing the understanding of cellular energy production.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: June 18, 2023 10:47 IST
Google Doodle, Kamala Sohonie, tech news
Image Source : GOOGLE DOODLE Google Doodle celebrates Kamala Sohonie's birthday

Google honored Dr Kamala Sohonie, an Indian biochemist, on her 112th birth anniversary with a dedicated Doodle. Dr Sohonie, born on June 18, 1911, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, achieved several groundbreaking milestones throughout her illustrious career. In 1939, she became the first Indian woman to obtain a PhD in a scientific discipline.

Dr Sohonie's significant contributions to the field of biochemistry include her discovery of the enzyme 'Cytochrome C.' This enzyme plays a vital role in the electron transport chain, which is responsible for generating energy in plants, human cells, and animal cells. Her research in this area laid the foundation for further advancements in understanding cellular energy production.

Coming from a family with a strong scientific background, Dr Sohonie's father, Narayanarao Bhagvat, and uncle, Madhavrao Bhagvat, were both chemists and alumni of the renowned Tata Institute of Sciences (later known as the Indian Institute of Science) in Bengaluru.

ALSO READ: Inverter Split ACs are getting massive price drop: Here are the details

Overcoming skepticism and gender bias, Dr Sohonie broke barriers by becoming the first woman admitted to the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in 1933. Subsequently, she pursued research at the Frederick G. Hopkins laboratory under the guidance of Dr Derek Richter at Cambridge University in the United Kingdom.

In 1939, Dr Sohonie returned to India and assumed the position of professor and head of the biochemistry department at Lady Hardinge Medical College in New Delhi. Later, she joined the Nutrition Research Laboratory in Coonoor as Assistant Director, focusing on studying the effects of vitamins. During this time, she played a pivotal role in developing Neera, an affordable dietary supplement made from palm nectar. Enriched with Vitamin C, Neera proved invaluable in combating malnutrition among children and expectant mothers.

ALSO READ: 'Hey Disney!' voice assistant now available for Echo devices in the US

Related Stories
Google Photos trials cinematic effect feature for enhanced visual experience

Google Photos trials cinematic effect feature for enhanced visual experience

Google Meet to soon launch 'On-the-Go' mode for walking users: Know what it is?

Google Meet to soon launch 'On-the-Go' mode for walking users: Know what it is?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 cover display to support optimized Google apps: Know more

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 cover display to support optimized Google apps: Know more

Google Photos adds new editing features for Google One subscribers : All details

Google Photos adds new editing features for Google One subscribers : All details

Google adds 'Help me write' tool for Gmail users on Android, iOS: Details

Google adds 'Help me write' tool for Gmail users on Android, iOS: Details

Google Maps launches 'Immersive View' in 4 new cities

Google Maps launches 'Immersive View' in 4 new cities

For her remarkable contributions, Dr Kamala Sohonie received the prestigious Rashtrapati Award. She was also an active member of the Consumer Guidance Society of India (CGSI). Her legacy as a pioneering female scientist and advocate for public welfare continued until her passing in 1998.

On her birth anniversary, Google's Doodle pays tribute to Dr Sohonie, highlighting her trailblazing journey and her immense impact on the field of biochemistry in India and beyond.

Inputs from IANS

 

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News