Google Doodle honours Dr Kamala Sohonie, an Indian biochemist on her 112 birthday

Google honored Dr Kamala Sohonie, an Indian biochemist, on her 112th birth anniversary with a dedicated Doodle. Dr Sohonie, born on June 18, 1911, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, achieved several groundbreaking milestones throughout her illustrious career. In 1939, she became the first Indian woman to obtain a PhD in a scientific discipline.

Dr Sohonie's significant contributions to the field of biochemistry include her discovery of the enzyme 'Cytochrome C.' This enzyme plays a vital role in the electron transport chain, which is responsible for generating energy in plants, human cells, and animal cells. Her research in this area laid the foundation for further advancements in understanding cellular energy production.

Coming from a family with a strong scientific background, Dr Sohonie's father, Narayanarao Bhagvat, and uncle, Madhavrao Bhagvat, were both chemists and alumni of the renowned Tata Institute of Sciences (later known as the Indian Institute of Science) in Bengaluru.

Overcoming skepticism and gender bias, Dr Sohonie broke barriers by becoming the first woman admitted to the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in 1933. Subsequently, she pursued research at the Frederick G. Hopkins laboratory under the guidance of Dr Derek Richter at Cambridge University in the United Kingdom.

In 1939, Dr Sohonie returned to India and assumed the position of professor and head of the biochemistry department at Lady Hardinge Medical College in New Delhi. Later, she joined the Nutrition Research Laboratory in Coonoor as Assistant Director, focusing on studying the effects of vitamins. During this time, she played a pivotal role in developing Neera, an affordable dietary supplement made from palm nectar. Enriched with Vitamin C, Neera proved invaluable in combating malnutrition among children and expectant mothers.

For her remarkable contributions, Dr Kamala Sohonie received the prestigious Rashtrapati Award. She was also an active member of the Consumer Guidance Society of India (CGSI). Her legacy as a pioneering female scientist and advocate for public welfare continued until her passing in 1998.

On her birth anniversary, Google's Doodle pays tribute to Dr Sohonie, highlighting her trailblazing journey and her immense impact on the field of biochemistry in India and beyond.

