Nothing Phone (2) to launch on July 11: Where to watch?

Follow us on Image Source : NOTHING Nothing Phone (2) to launch on July 11

Nothing, a smartphone company known for its innovative approach is preparing to launch its second smartphone, Nothing Phone 2, following the success of its debut model. The first smartphone gained popularity for its unique transparent design, and fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the Nothing Phone 2, which promises several significant updates.

The launch event for Nothing Phone 2 is scheduled for July 11 at 8:30 PM IST. The event will be live-streamed on the official website of the company, as well as its YouTube channel, for every announcement. Although there has been limited information revealed about the upcoming handset from the company, it has been anticipated as the best camera device along with the design.

Recently, a Twitter user directed a question to Nothing's CEO, Carl Pei, regarding the size and design of the Nothing Phone 2. The user pointed out the lack of compact-sized smartphones in the market and asked if the new device would resemble Apple's iPhone 13 Mini. In response, Carl Pei stated that there are only a few smartphone users who prefer compact-sized phones. This suggests that Nothing is not currently interested in producing compact-sized smartphones, indicating that the Nothing Phone 2 will have a larger size compared to the iPhone 13.

ALSO READ: Reliance Jio brings two new recharge plan, valid for 365 days: Details

Moving on to the specifications of the Nothing Phone 2, the device will feature a 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. The smartphone will house a 4700mAh battery to ensure ample power. Users can expect up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage capacity. Notably, the camera setup is expected to undergo significant improvements, although specific details have not been disclosed.

With these updates, Nothing aims to continue its trend of offering unique and innovative smartphones to its customers. The anticipation surrounding the Nothing Phone 2 suggests that it will further establish the company as a key player in the smartphone industry, catering to the preferences of tech enthusiasts who value both style and functionality.

ALSO READ: How to hide personal WhatsApp chat from Chrome desktop- Steps

Latest Technology News