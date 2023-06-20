ASUS Zenfone 10 to come with a 200MP camera: Know other features

Follow us on Image Source : ASUS ASUS Zenfone 10 to launch on June 29, with a 200MP camera, 512GB storage and more

Asus, a well-known smartphone and laptop manufacturer, is gearing up to launch its latest flagship smartphone, the ASUS Zenfone 10, in the Indian market. This highly anticipated smartphone is set to hit the shelves in the final week of this month. The standout feature of the ASUS Zenfone 10 is its impressive 200-megapixel camera, which promises exceptional photography capabilities. The new device aims to compete directly with Realme's 200-megapixel smartphone, the Realme 11 Pro + 5G, which comes with similar camera muscles. Alongside its remarkable camera, the Zenfone 10 boasts impressive gaming features, making it a power-packed device.

Asus has revealed the design and specifications of the Zenfone 10 prior to its launch event. The smartphone will be available in five different colour variants, including Black, Red, White, Green, and Blue. Interestingly, this marks the first time that Asus is introducing a green-coloured smartphone in any of its smartphone series. The Zenfone 10 will feature a dual-camera setup with an LED flash.

The ASUS Zenfone 10 will sport a 5.9-inch AMOLED panel display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, providing users with a vibrant and smooth visual experience. To ensure top-notch performance, the smartphone will be equipped with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Users will have the option to choose between 16GB of RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of storage.

ALSO READ: Japanese government to remove the monopoly of Apple and Google's app stores

Running on Android 13 with the ZenUI 10 interface, the ASUS Zenfone 10 offers a seamless and user-friendly operating system. The primary camera, boasting 200 megapixels, will come with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) for enhanced image and video stability. In terms of connectivity, the Zenfone 10 supports 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 6E, and Bluetooth v5.3, ensuring fast and reliable connections.

ALSO READ: Google to open early access to AI notebook: Know more

With its killer features and impressive specifications, the ASUS Zenfone 10 is set to make a strong entry into the flagship smartphone market. Smartphone enthusiasts in India can eagerly await its release, expecting a top-of-the-line device that delivers exceptional camera performance, gaming capabilities, and overall user experience.

ALSO READ: Women using Tinder dating app lost lifetime earnings because of fraud match: Know what happened

Latest Technology News