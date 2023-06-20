Google to open early access to AI notebook: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Google AI notebook

Google is preparing to provide early access to its artificial intelligence (AI) notebook called "Project Tailwind." The tech giant initially showcased Project Tailwind as an "AI-first notebook" last month. This notebook is a demonstration of the PaLM (Poly-encoders from Language Models) application programming interface (API), which assists users in synthesizing information from multiple selected sources.

Since the beginning of the previous month, users have been able to join the waitlist for Project Tailwind through Google Labs. On the landing page, Google recently provided an update, stating that they will soon open up early access to the waitlisted users. Additionally, they hinted at a new name for the project.

In other news, Google introduced significant enhancements to its AI chatbot, Bard, earlier this week. The improvements focused on enhancing Bard's logic and reasoning capabilities. Notably, Bard now employs a new technique called "implicit code execution." This approach enables the chatbot to recognize computational prompts and execute code in the background. Consequently, Bard can now respond more accurately to queries related to string manipulation, coding questions, and mathematical operations.

Google's efforts in advancing AI technologies like Project Tailwind and Bard underscore the company's commitment to leveraging AI for practical applications. By opening early access to Project Tailwind, Google aims to provide users with an AI-powered notebook that facilitates information synthesis. The new features introduced in Bard enhance its ability to understand and respond to complex queries, enabling it to be a more effective tool for users seeking AI-based assistance.

As Google continues to refine and expand its AI capabilities, users can anticipate further advancements in AI-driven tools and applications. With the upcoming early access to Project Tailwind and the improved logic and reasoning skills in Bard, Google remains at the forefront of AI innovation, empowering users with intelligent solutions to their information and computational needs.

