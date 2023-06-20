Tuesday, June 20, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Google to open early access to AI notebook: Know more

Google to open early access to AI notebook: Know more

Google's AI advancements promise more AI-driven tools and applications, with early access to Project Tailwind and improved logic in Bard, solidifying their position as an AI innovator, and providing intelligent solutions for users.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: June 20, 2023 10:13 IST
Google, notebook, ai notebook
Image Source : PIXABAY Google AI notebook

Google is preparing to provide early access to its artificial intelligence (AI) notebook called "Project Tailwind." The tech giant initially showcased Project Tailwind as an "AI-first notebook" last month. This notebook is a demonstration of the PaLM (Poly-encoders from Language Models) application programming interface (API), which assists users in synthesizing information from multiple selected sources.

Since the beginning of the previous month, users have been able to join the waitlist for Project Tailwind through Google Labs. On the landing page, Google recently provided an update, stating that they will soon open up early access to the waitlisted users. Additionally, they hinted at a new name for the project.

India Tv - google, google ai notebook, ai notebook, google update

Image Source : GOOGLEGoogle AI notebook

In other news, Google introduced significant enhancements to its AI chatbot, Bard, earlier this week. The improvements focused on enhancing Bard's logic and reasoning capabilities. Notably, Bard now employs a new technique called "implicit code execution." This approach enables the chatbot to recognize computational prompts and execute code in the background. Consequently, Bard can now respond more accurately to queries related to string manipulation, coding questions, and mathematical operations.

ALSO READ: iPhone 16 to launch with Wi-Fi 7 support: Know more

Google's efforts in advancing AI technologies like Project Tailwind and Bard underscore the company's commitment to leveraging AI for practical applications. By opening early access to Project Tailwind, Google aims to provide users with an AI-powered notebook that facilitates information synthesis. The new features introduced in Bard enhance its ability to understand and respond to complex queries, enabling it to be a more effective tool for users seeking AI-based assistance.

ALSO READ: Nothing Phone (2) to launch on July 11: Where to watch?

Related Stories
YouTube lowers eligibility barriers for creators: All details

YouTube lowers eligibility barriers for creators: All details

Google adds 'Help me write' tool for Gmail users on Android, iOS: Details

Google adds 'Help me write' tool for Gmail users on Android, iOS: Details

Indian Languages Programme by Google launched to support local news publishers

Indian Languages Programme by Google launched to support local news publishers

Google Maps launches 'Immersive View' in 4 new cities

Google Maps launches 'Immersive View' in 4 new cities

Study finds Metaverse could aid in combating global warming

Study finds Metaverse could aid in combating global warming

Google introduces new Zoom settings in Google Slides

Google introduces new Zoom settings in Google Slides

Google to discontinue Album Archive feature next month

Google to discontinue Album Archive feature next month

As Google continues to refine and expand its AI capabilities, users can anticipate further advancements in AI-driven tools and applications. With the upcoming early access to Project Tailwind and the improved logic and reasoning skills in Bard, Google remains at the forefront of AI innovation, empowering users with intelligent solutions to their information and computational needs.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5, Flip5 to come in online-exclusive colour variants: Know more

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News