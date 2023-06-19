iPhone 16 to launch with Wi-Fi 7 support: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE iPhone 16 to launch with Wi-Fi 7 support

Apple is set to launch the new iPhone 15 this year (around September), and it has been rumoured that the tech giant is working on the other variant- iPhone 16 series which will be launched by next year (not confirmed yet). As per the analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the upcoming iPhone 16 is rumoured to come with Wi-Fi 7 upgrade, enhancing the ecosystem experience and facilitating seamless integration with other Apple hardware products on the local network. Currently, the iPhone 14 is equipped with Wi-Fi 6 technology.

Kuo emphasized the importance of a competitive ecosystem for Apple's Vision Pro and stated that key hardware specifications for this purpose include Wi-Fi and ultra-wideband (UWB). He suggested that the iPhone 15 will likely feature an upgrade in UWB specifications, with a transition from 16nm to the more advanced 7nm production process. This upgrade would lead to improved performance and reduced power consumption during nearby interactions.

In addition, Kuo predicted that the iPhone 16 would adopt Wi-Fi 7, further enhancing the ecosystem experience and facilitating the integration of Apple's hardware products connected to the same local network.

Earlier reports this month indicated that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max would differ in display size, with the former featuring a 6.27-inch display and the latter sporting a larger 6.86-inch display. It was previously rumoured that the iPhone 16 Pro Max would be the only model to include a periscope camera.

While these details provide an insight into the potential hardware upgrades of the iPhone 16 lineup, it's important to note that they are based on analyst predictions and should be taken with a degree of caution until officially confirmed by Apple.

Overall, the rumoured transition to Wi-Fi 7 in the iPhone 16 signifies Apple's commitment to continuously improving its ecosystem, offering users enhanced connectivity and integration possibilities among their Apple devices.

