Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5, Flip5 to come in online-exclusive colour variants: Know more

Samsung is set to come up with the new Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 smartphones, which are scheduled to launch in July. The recent leak stated that the company will release the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 in three online-exclusive colours. The company is said to bring some online-exclusive colours for its next-generation of foldable devices, SamMobile reported.

As per the tipster named Buliga David Cristian, the Z Fold 5 will be available in Diamond, Phantom Black and Cream. And the three online-exclusive colours will be Blue, Platinum and Coral. The upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5, on the other hand, will come in eight colour variants- Graphite, Coral, Platinum, Diamond, Blue, Cream, Misty Green and Yellow. For the Z Flip 5, Platinum, Yellow and Blue versions will be online-exclusive.

It has also been reported that the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to bring a Bespoke version which allows mixing the colours of the hinge and the glass panels for both halves of the handset.

The tipster further stated about the Galaxy Watch 6, which will also be available in three colour variants- Diamond, Graphite and Cream. On the other hand, the Watch 6 Classic will be available in two colour options- Platinum (or Silver) and Black.

Furthermore, the upcoming tablet from the company named, the Galaxy Tab S9 is expected to come in two colour variants- Graphite and Cream.

Earlier this month (June), Samsung announced that it will unveil its next-generation foldable devices at the Galaxy Unpacked event which will take place in late July in Seoul (South Korea).

