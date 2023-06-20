Women using Tinder dating app lost lifetime earnings because of fraud match: Know what happened

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Tinder dating app

Tinder, a renowned dating platform, has faced recent incidents that have raised concerns among its users. In one unfortunate story, a 42-year-old woman tragically lost her life savings after encountering a match on the app. Similarly, another woman reportedly lost a substantial amount of approximately $100,000 due to her involvement with a Tinder match. Additionally, a 37-year-old woman from Bangalore fell victim to a love affair through the app, resulting in a loss of Rs 4.5 lakh.

These incidents highlight the risks associated with online dating platforms like Tinder, where two strangers come together in search of a connection. While the company promotes the idea of bringing people together, these unfortunate cases serve as a reminder of the potential dangers and financial implications involved. It is important for users to exercise caution, be mindful of their interactions, and take necessary precautions to protect themselves while engaging in online dating.

ALSO READ: How to hide personal WhatsApp chat from Chrome desktop- Steps

Tinder fraud case 1

A Bengaluru-based woman lost 4.5 lacs

A 37-year-old woman employed at a private firm in Bengaluru has come forward with allegations of being deceived by her Tinder match, resulting in a loss of Rs 4.5 lakh. According to the woman, the fraudster posed as an individual residing in the United Kingdom and manipulated her into believing that he intended to visit India to meet her. Falling prey to the imposter's fraudulent tactics, the woman deposited the money as instructed.

Realizing the deceit, she subsequently approached the local police in the hopes of recovering her lost funds. This unfortunate case serves as a reminder of the risks involved in online dating, emphasizing the importance of exercising caution and scepticism when engaging with unfamiliar individuals on such platforms.

ALSO READ: Nothing Phone (2) to launch on July 11: Where to watch?

Tinder fraud case 2

A US-based woman victim lost USD 4,01,000 (Rs 3,28,78,070)

Rebecca Holloway, a single mother of three recovering from a divorce, turned to Tinder in search of companionship, hoping to find a true life partner. In March 2023, she connected with a man on the platform who identified himself as Fred, a French businessman. However, their interactions remained limited to online communication, as Fred hesitated to engage in video calls or reveal his face. Despite this, Rebecca believed their bond was developing into something meaningful.

As their "relationship" progressed, Fred gradually introduced Rebecca to his cryptocurrency investments, eventually convincing her to invest as well. Initially, he urged her to invest $1,000 in a fraudulent cryptocurrency platform. Surprisingly, Rebecca earned $168 on her initial investment and was able to transfer the earnings to her own bank account. This success fueled her trust in both the platform and Fred. Encouraged by her initial profits, Rebecca proceeded to invest her entire life savings of $401,000 (approximately Rs 3,28,78,070) on the platform, hoping for further gains. Unfortunately, she was unable to transfer the money to her bank account, and Fred mysteriously disappeared, leaving her devastated and her funds irretrievable.

ALSO READ: How to hide personal WhatsApp chat from Chrome desktop- Steps

Should we be trusting unknown online dating partners?

This distressing incident serves as a reminder of the potential risks associated with online platforms and the importance of exercising caution when engaging in financial transactions with individuals met through such channels. Rebecca's unfortunate experience highlights the need for vigilance and thorough research to ensure the legitimacy and trustworthiness of investment opportunities before committing one's hard-earned money.

Latest Technology News