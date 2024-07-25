Thursday, July 25, 2024
     
Women's Asia Cup final timing changed, avoids clash with India vs Sri Lanka 2nd men's T20I

The Women's Asia Cup 2024 has reached its knockout stage with India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh being the four teams remaining. Both the semi-finals will take place on Friday, July 26 and the final is scheduled for Sunday, July 28, however, the timing has been advanced for the summit clash.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta New Delhi Updated on: July 25, 2024 11:53 IST
India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have qualified
Image Source : BCCI X India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have qualified for the semi-finals of the Women's Asia Cup 2024

The Women's Asia Cup 2024 final timing has been tweaked three days before the summit clash. The final of the ongoing edition of the Women's Asia Cup is slated for Sunday, July 28. While the day and date remain the same, the final has been advanced by four hours. Earlier, it was scheduled for 7PM IST, but now it will kick off at 3 PM IST, possibly avoiding a clash with the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka's men's teams.

The three-match T20I series between India and Sri Lanka takes place in Pallekele with the opening game on Saturday, July 27 and the second game on Sunday and the finale on Tuesday, July 30. The rest of the schedule of the tournament remains the same.

The two semi-finals will take place back-to-back on Friday, July 26 in Dambulla. While India take on Bangladesh in the first semi-final, hosts Sri Lanka will be up against Pakistan in the second semi-final.

Knockouts Schedule

July 26

Semi-final 1 - India vs Bangladesh at 2PM IST

Semi-final 2 - Sri Lanka vs Pakistan at 7 PM IST

July 28

Final - Winner of Semi-final 1 vs Winner of Semi-final 2 at 3 PM IST

India and Pakistan had already sealed their spots in the semi-finals with wins over Nepal and UAE respectively. Sri Lanka, who topped Group B, beat Thailand in their final group-stage encounter while Bangladesh overcame the Malaysian challenge to set the semi-final date against India.

India and Sri Lanka are the only two unbeaten teams in the competition. The 7-time champions India look favourites to go all the way this time around and are expected to overcome the Bangladesh challenge in the semis. Sri Lanka too have looked solid throughout the tournament thus far and will aim for their first title.

