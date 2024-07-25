Proud moment for me to be flag bearer of India at Paris Olympics 2024, says Sharath Kamal [Exclusive]

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sharath Kamal won three different gold medals at Birmingham CWG in 2022.

India's 117-member contingent will compete at the Paris Olympics starting from July 26. Sharath Kamal is the most experienced athlete among them and will be the flag-bearer of India at the opening ceremony that is set to take place at 11:30 PM IST on Friday (July 26). Ahead of the Games, India TV Sports Editor Samip Rajguru got in touch with Sharath for an exclusive interview and he opened up on how things have changed since 2004 in the Olympics and Indian sports as well.

This is the fifth Olympic appearance for Sharath and for the first time, a table tennis player has been appointed a flag-bearer and he is proud to lead the contingent at the opening ceremony at the Seine River. "Proud moment for me, my family and whoever is associated with table tennis to be the flag bearer for India and leading the contingent at the Olympics," he said.

Sharath's experience will be key for India at the Games as he leads the six-member contingent in table tennis. Having started his career in 2004, the 42-year-old has won a plethora of medals at the Commonwealth Games including gold medals in previous Games in Birmingham in 2022 in men's singles, mixed doubles and men's team events. He also admitted that table tennis has changed a lot over the last two decades and like badminton, is hopeful that medals will start coming soon in the sport as well.

"When I started my career in 2004, I never thought I would come such a long way. I have always believed in short-term goals and has worked that way. I hope we bring a medal in Table Tennis this time around. Table Tennis has changed a lot, especially since 2016. Hopefully, like Badminton, medals will start coming soon in the near future. We are in medal contention as well this time.

"Indian sport has changed a lot since 2004 in the last 20 years. We are now setting the trend, we are going for those gold medals and the mindset among athletes is clear," Sharath Kamal added. He is set to face Slovenia's Deni Kozul in the first round on July 27. With this likely to be the last Olympics for him, Sharath Kamal is hopeful of returning home with the Olympic medal finally. "I have won medals at CWG and Asian Games. If I can go back home with a medal in my fifth Olympic appearance, it will be best," the veteran Indian athletes signed off.

Watch the interview: