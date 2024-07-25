Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Indian contingent live online and on TV?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Paris Olympics.

The biggest sporting event of the calendar is minutes away from setting the world stage ablaze as athletes from across the universe continue to make their way to Paris for the summer Olympics.

After recording its best performance in Olympics history at Tokyo, India is looking to go one step further and breach the 10-medal mark.

India claimed a total of seven medals in Tokyo. Mirabai Chanu (silver) in weightlifting, Lovlina Borgohain (bronze) in boxing, PV Sindhu (bronze) in badminton, Ravi Kumar Dahiya (silver) in wrestling, Bajrang Punia (bronze) in wrestling, Neeraj Chopra (gold) in men's javelin throw and the Indian men's hockey team which claimed bronze - their first medal since 1980.

Highlights of the Indian contingent for Paris:

Out of the 117 athletes, 70 are male while 47 are female.

A total of 29 members of India's contingent are participating in athletics whereas shooting has the second-most participation.

Haryana has the most number of athletes as a part of India's contingent. A total of 24 athletes belong to Haryana. Punjab is second with 19.

Five of the seven medal winners from Tokyo are still a part of the Indian contingent - Mirabai Chanu, PV Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain, Neeraj Chopra and the Indian men's hockey team. Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Bajarang Punia are not a part of the Indian contingent for Paris.

Paris Olympics live streaming and telecast details

Where to watch the Paris 2024 Olympics telecast in India?

The Paris Olympics will be telecast live on the Sports 18 network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Paris Olympics in India?

The Paris Olympics will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website for free.

Notably, the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics will be streamed live on JioCinema and telecast on Sports 18 from 11:30 PM IST on July 26.