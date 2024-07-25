Pakistani journalist raises Kanwar Yatra row, US State Department responds

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kanwariyas after fetching water from Ganga river in Haridwar.

Washington: The recent order passed by the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments mandating eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names of their owners was raised before the US State Department on Wednesday. Notably, the Supreme Court has ordered a stay on the Kanwar Yatra order by the two state governments.

During a regular press briefing at the US State Department, a Pakistani journalist raised the matter, claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is "forcing Muslim owners of restaurants to display their names Muslim names at their eateries." The Muzaffarnagar police cited the decision as a measure to ensure law and order during the Kanwar Yatra.

Responding to the question, department spokesperson Matthew Miller said they had seen the reports. "We have also seen the reports that the Indian supreme court on July 22nd issued an interim stay on the implementation of those rules, so they’re not actually in effect now," he said in the briefing.

"Speaking generally, we are, as we always say, committed to promoting and respecting universal – promoting and protecting, I should say, universal respect for the right of freedom of religion and belief for all anywhere in the world, and we have engaged with our Indian counterparts on the importance of equal treatment for members of all religious communities," Miller added.

What is the Kanwar Yatra row?

The controversy over displaying the names of food vendors first erupted after the Muzaffarnagar police issued a directive asking eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names of their owners and employees. The police cited the decision as a measure to ensure law and order during the Kanwar Yatra.

However, the directive faced severe backlash, leading the Muzaffarnagar Police to update the directive, making the display of names voluntary. But despite this, the backlash continued, and later the Uttar Pradesh government extended the controversial order across the state, drawing further criticism from the opposition as well as the few members of the ruling NDA.

Additionally, the Ujjain Municipal Corporation also directed shop owners to display their names and mobile numbers outside their establishments in the ancient city, saying that violators will have to pay a Rs 2,000 fine for the first offence and Rs 5,000 if they defy this order for the second time.

Supreme Court's decision on Kanwar Yatra

On July 22, the Supreme Court imposed an interim stay on directives passed by the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments, saying that need not show their name or identity in front of their shops. The court also directed the shop owners to only display the kind of food being prepared -- 'veg or non-veg'.

A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and S V N Bhatti issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh governments while seeking their replies on the pleas challenging the directive. the Supreme Court said that the food sellers must not be forced to serve names of owners, staff employed. The Supreme Court has fixed the next date for hearing on July 26.

"We deem it appropriate to pass an interim order prohibiting the enforcement of the above directives. In other words, food sellers may be required to display kind of food, but must not be forced to display names of owners, staff employed," the bench said while posting the matter for further hearing on Friday.

