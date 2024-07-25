How Jio users can borrow data without upfront payment: Get high-speed internet now

Follow us on Image Source : JIO Jio

We live in a digital era which demands huge data consumption constantly, with activities like browsing, video streaming and online shopping which are heavily reliant on internet access. At present, many users require substantial amounts of data every day and the telecom service providers are offering 2GB, 2.5GB, or even 3 GB data for a daily limit. But at times, these limits could fall short, leaving users in need of additional data.

While telecom companies provide extra data packs to meet this demand, they have introduced a convenient service known as the data loan. Existing companies will further offer a data loan facility, which enables users to access extra data without immediate payment.

This service will further help the users to meet their additional data needs, with the option to repay the loan later. Here is how Jio users can take advantage of the data loan service.

How to get a Jio data loan?

You need to download the MyJio app: The first thing to do is to download the MyJio app on your smartphone. The app is available on the Google Play Store for Android users and the App Store for iOS users. Access the menu: Once downloaded, locate the menu icon which is placed in the top left corner of the screen. Click on the icon. Find the emergency data loan section: In the menu, navigate to the 'Emergency Data Loan' section under the Mobile Services option. Proceed to request data: Click on 'Proceed' and then tap on 'Get Emergency Data'. You can also request a data loan for your Jio phone, which will be activated immediately. No upfront payment is required.

How to repay the Jio data loan?

Open the MyJio App: Reopen the MyJio app on your device. Navigate to emergency data loan: Click on the menu icon and go back to the 'Emergency Data Loan' section. Proceed to payment: Click 'Proceed' to view your outstanding data loan amount.

Make a payment: Use an online payment method to repay the data loan. It’s important to clear your dues, as failure to do so may result in the company denying future data loan requests.

