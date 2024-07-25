Thursday, July 25, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. How Jio users can borrow data without upfront payment: Get high-speed internet now

How Jio users can borrow data without upfront payment: Get high-speed internet now

Jio is offering an extra data pack service known as the data loan, which enables users to access extra data without immediate payment. It will further help the users to meet their additional data needs, with the option to repay it later.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: July 25, 2024 12:18 IST
Jio
Image Source : JIO Jio

We live in a digital era which demands huge data consumption constantly, with activities like browsing, video streaming and online shopping which are heavily reliant on internet access. At present, many users require substantial amounts of data every day and the telecom service providers are offering 2GB, 2.5GB, or even 3 GB data for a daily limit. But at times, these limits could fall short, leaving users in need of additional data. 

While telecom companies provide extra data packs to meet this demand, they have introduced a convenient service known as the data loan. Existing companies will further offer a data loan facility, which enables users to access extra data without immediate payment.

This service will further help the users to meet their additional data needs, with the option to repay the loan later. Here is how Jio users can take advantage of the data loan service.

How to get a Jio data loan?

  1. You need to download the MyJio app: The first thing to do is to download the MyJio app on your smartphone. The app is available on the Google Play Store for Android users and the App Store for iOS users.
  2. Access the menu: Once downloaded, locate the menu icon which is placed in the top left corner of the screen. Click on the icon.
  3. Find the emergency data loan section: In the menu, navigate to the 'Emergency Data Loan' section under the Mobile Services option.
  4. Proceed to request data: Click on 'Proceed' and then tap on 'Get Emergency Data'. You can also request a data loan for your Jio phone, which will be activated immediately. No upfront payment is required.

How to repay the Jio data loan?

  1. Open the MyJio App: Reopen the MyJio app on your device.
  2. Navigate to emergency data loan: Click on the menu icon and go back to the 'Emergency Data Loan' section.
  3. Proceed to payment: Click 'Proceed' to view your outstanding data loan amount.

Make a payment: Use an online payment method to repay the data loan. It’s important to clear your dues, as failure to do so may result in the company denying future data loan requests. 

ALSO READ: Apple Maps for web in public beta introduced to challenge Google Maps

Related Stories
Reliance Jio offers 2GB data with unlimited calling at Rs 8 per day: Know-more

Reliance Jio offers 2GB data with unlimited calling at Rs 8 per day: Know-more

Reliance Jio: You don't have to pay for Disney+ Hotstar subscription in these 5G plans

Reliance Jio: You don't have to pay for Disney+ Hotstar subscription in these 5G plans

Reliance Jio Q4 net profit rises over 13 per cent year-on-year to Rs 5,337 crore

Reliance Jio Q4 net profit rises over 13 per cent year-on-year to Rs 5,337 crore

Reliance Jio launches 90 days plan at Rs 749: Details here

Reliance Jio launches 90 days plan at Rs 749: Details here

Reliance Jio becomes top telecom service provider of India, followed by Airtel and Vi

Reliance Jio becomes top telecom service provider of India, followed by Airtel and Vi

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge now offers new complimentary OTT subscription for sports enthusiasts

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge now offers new complimentary OTT subscription for sports enthusiasts

Airtel introduces new recharge plan with 84 days validity: Set to compete Jio, Vi and more

Airtel introduces new recharge plan with 84 days validity: Set to compete Jio, Vi and more

Airtel's Rs 395 plan extends validity- Here are the details

Airtel's Rs 395 plan extends validity- Here are the details

Reliance Jio satellite internet coming soon, gets major approval from government

Reliance Jio satellite internet coming soon, gets major approval from government

Jio unveils new plans with exciting benefits: 98-day and 72-day options introduced

Jio unveils new plans with exciting benefits: 98-day and 72-day options introduced

Jio’s new annual plan: Unlimited calling, 2.5GB daily data for Rs 276 per month

Jio’s new annual plan: Unlimited calling, 2.5GB daily data for Rs 276 per month

Jio launches 3 new recharge plans with free calling and OTT benefits: Details here

Jio launches 3 new recharge plans with free calling and OTT benefits: Details here

Jio vs. Airtel: Which network offers better value for money on data plans?

Jio vs. Airtel: Which network offers better value for money on data plans?

ALSO READ: BSNL's long-term plans offer free calling and data for 300+ days: Details

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement