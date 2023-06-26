Follow us on Image Source : FILE MS Dhoni's Candy Crush gameplay hooks fans, Game sees 3 million downloads in 3 hours

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the renowned cricketer, has an immense fan following around the world. Currently, a viral video of Dhoni during a plane journey is capturing attention on social media platforms. The video shows Dhoni engrossed in playing Candy Crush on his tablet, a popular mobile game. This caught the attention of viewers, leading to the trending hashtag #CandyCrush on social media.

During the flight, an air hostess approaches Dhoni with a tray of chocolates, which brings a smile to his face. Dhoni picks up a chocolate, capturing the interest of people who noticed his tablet displaying the Candy Crush game. It appeared that Dhoni was enjoying his journey by indulging in a game of Candy Crush before being offered chocolates by the air hostess.

In the viral video, Dhoni, often referred to as "Captain Cool," is seen traveling in the economy class of the plane, surprising many fans.

The sight of Dhoni playing Candy Crush ignited a buzz on social media, with many users discussing the viral video. Some users debated whether the game Dhoni played was Candy Crush or Pet Rescue Saga.

Nevertheless, the video's impact was remarkable, as more than 3 million people reportedly downloaded Candy Crush within just three hours after witnessing Dhoni's gameplay. The gaming company has also expressed gratitude to Dhoni for boosting the popularity of Candy Crush.

The viral video of Dhoni's plane journey has captivated fans and gaming enthusiasts alike. Dhoni's down-to-earth nature, as seen in his choice of economy-class travel and enjoyment of a popular mobile game, has resonated with people.

As Dhoni continues to be a beloved figure in the world of cricket, his every move becomes a point of interest for his dedicated fan base. Whether it's his exceptional gameplay or his casual moments during travel, Dhoni's presence never fails to generate excitement and engage millions of fans worldwide.

