Google brings 'Perspectives' to its search: Know about latest update

Google has recently rolled out its new Perspective filter for Google Search that aims to provide users with diverse perspectives from experts and everyday people. The announcement was made on Google's official social media channels, indicating that the filter is now available for all Google Search users worldwide.

According to the company's blog post, The Perspective filter adds a human touch to search results. Traditionally, search results were generated based on factors like dates, authors, ratings, and proximity. However, with the Perspective feature, Google introduces opinions and recommendations from real people into the mix.

When users search for topics that could benefit from others' experiences, they may see a Perspectives filter at the top of their search results. This filter provides additional details about the creators of the content, including their names, profile photos, and information about the popularity of their content.

Furthermore, the company has also introduced a dedicated Perspectives section that can appear on the search results page. This section builds upon previous efforts to bring more diverse voices to Search.

By tapping the Perspectives filter or accessing the dedicated section, users can exclusively view long and short-form videos, images, and written posts shared by individuals on discussion boards, question-and-answer sites, and social media platforms.

To access the dedicated Perspectives section, users can search for a topic and then click on the "See more" link provided.

"By tapping the “See more” link, you’ll be able to access the same full page of perspectives content that you would by tapping the filter." the company mentioned in a blog post.

As the Perspective filter continues to roll out to all Google Search users, it offers a valuable tool for those seeking well-rounded and comprehensive information from a human perspective.

