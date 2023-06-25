Follow us on Image Source : FILE Reddit introduces accessibility updates for moderators: What it means?

Reddit has announced upcoming accessibility updates specifically aimed at improving the experience for moderators who use assistive technology. The updates, set to roll out starting next month to make moderation tasks more accessible and user-friendly on Reddit's iOS and Android apps.

In a post by u/joyventure, the Director of Product at Reddit focused on accessibility and platform performance, stability, and quality, and the commitment to enhancing moderator accessibility was highlighted.

The Reddit team has been actively engaging with moderators who use assistive technology and those involved in accessibility communities to gather feedback and address their concerns regarding the tools available to moderators and users.

The first wave of accessibility improvements is scheduled to arrive on July 1 and will primarily focus on enhancing access to moderation tools such as ModQueue, ModMail, and User Settings. These improvements will include features like improved navigation, the ability to view, take action on posts and comments, filter and sort content, add removal reasons, and perform bulk actions.

Further accessibility updates targeting Community Settings, Ban Evasion Settings, and Additional User Settings are planned to roll out in late July, followed by improvements to the remaining moderator surfaces in August.

The platform expressed gratitude to the moderators who took the time to provide feedback and engage in discussions about accessibility. The Reddit team intends to share updates on their progress in the near future

This announcement comes on the heels of recent protests by many subreddits in response to Reddit's potential actions against moderators. The platform stressed the importance of keeping communities open and required moderators to seek community approval before considering a blackout. Some moderators even received warnings from Reddit, notifying them that continued participation in the blackout would result in their removal.

