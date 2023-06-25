Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple Vision Pro: Transform any surface into a touchscreen display

Apple's upcoming Vision Pro headset has the ability to create virtual controls and displays that can be projected onto any surface in the user's room, according to a developer familiar with the device. Steve Troughton Smith, an Apple Vision Pro developer, recently discovered this feature during an experiment using the Apple Music app.

By selecting a surface within the headset's field of view, users can position any app to appear as if it is displayed on that surface. This opens up possibilities for interactive experiences and customization. While Troughton Smith used the Apple Music app for his experiment, it is expected that any app and its associated controls could be utilized in a similar manner.

According to AppleInsider, this feature could potentially turn a user's desk into a functional keyboard, offering an alternative input method for tasks that require more extensive typing. Although the Vision Pro's virtual keyboard may not be suitable for prolonged typing sessions, leveraging real-world surfaces as keyboards could enhance productivity and user comfort.

In addition to this discovery, it has been also revealed that the first developer beta of visionOS, the operating system for the Vision Pro headset, includes a hidden feature called 'Travel Mode.' This mode aims to improve the in-flight virtual reality experience for users by optimizing performance and adapting to the unique challenges of using VR devices in an airplane cabin with limited space and specific environmental conditions.

The Cupertino-based tech giant announced the Vision Pro headset earlier this month, which is scheduled to be released early next year, initially in the United States, with a price tag of $3,499.

The headset is expected to offer an immersive and high-quality virtual reality experience, VR enthusiasts and professionals alike are eagerly anticipating the release of the Vision Pro headset and the potential it holds for transforming how we interact with virtual content.

