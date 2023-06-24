Follow us on Image Source : FILE US chipmaker Micron's Semiconductor plant in India expected to reduce mobile-laptop costs: Know how

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States, a significant breakthrough was achieved, Micron Technology, an American semiconductor maker, has announced plans to establish India's first semiconductor plant in Sanand, Gujarat. The establishment of a semiconductor plant by Micron in India is anticipated to have a positive impact on reducing the costs of mobile laptops.

This significant development, resulting from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States, shows a stride towards making India a hub for semiconductor chip production and reducing dependency on countries like China and Taiwan. He met with Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra and extended an invitation to set up operations in India.

Micron to invest Billions of Dollars in India

The investment for the semiconductor plant is estimated to be around $2.7 billion, with the Cabinet approving Micron for the Semiconductor Testing and Packaging Unit.

The company will contribute approximately 82.5 crores towards the establishment of the plant, while the central and state governments will provide the remaining funds. The company expressed gratitude towards the Indian government for its proactive measures in the semiconductor industry.

Construction of the plant is expected to commence by the end of this year in two phases. The initiative is anticipated to create over 5,000 employment opportunities and sustain around 15,000 jobs in the long run.

What is a Semiconductor chip?

Semiconductor chips, which serve as the backbone of electronic devices, play a crucial role in various gadgets such as computers, laptops, smartphones, smart cars, and appliances like washing machines and smart TVs. These chips are primarily made from silicon and are essential for high-end computing, data processing, storage, wireless connectivity, input-output management, and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

With the establishment of a semiconductor plant in India, the availability of mobile laptops and other devices that rely on these chips is expected to improve, resulting in more affordable prices for consumers. Additionally, India's self-sufficiency in semiconductor chips will strengthen the nation's position as a technological powerhouse.

