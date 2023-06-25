Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK YouTube trials new 'Playables' feature for online gaming: Know more

YouTube is reportedly testing a new product called "Playables" that allows users to play online games directly from the video-sharing platform. This move shows the company's potential expansion into the gaming industry. With "Playables," users will have the ability to access and play games on YouTube's website using a web browser or through the app on Android and iOS devices.

The news of the testing was first reported by The Wall Street Journal and later confirmed by Engadget. While the exact number of games available for testing is not specified, one game highlighted in the report is Stack Bounce, an ad-supported arcade game where players break layers of bricks using a bouncing ball.

In addition to game testing, the platform has also announced a new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered dubbing tool. This tool, developed by Google's Area 120 incubator, will make it easier for creators to dub their videos in different languages. The announcement was made during VidCon, an annual convention for fans, creators, executives, and online brands.

The AI-powered dubbing service, known as "Aloud," uses transcription technology to generate video transcriptions that creators can review and edit. This tool aims to streamline the process of creating multilingual content, allowing creators to reach a wider audience by providing dubbed versions of their videos. As of now, it remains to be seen how YouTube's "Playables" and the AI-powered dubbing tool will be received by users and creators.

Recently, the Google-owned video-sharing platform, also announced that starting from August 21, 2023, individuals operating fan channels on YouTube will be required to indicate in their channel name or handle that their content does not represent the original creator, artist, or entity.

The company mentioned that channels posing as another creator and re-uploading their content while claiming to be a "fan account" will no longer be allowed.

