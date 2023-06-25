Sunday, June 25, 2023
     
Samsung to launch three models in Galaxy S24 lineup: Report

Initially, there were rumors about only two models, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Ultra, but recent information reveals that the Galaxy S24 series will include three different variants.

Vishal Upadhyay Edited By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: June 25, 2023 16:32 IST
Samsung Galaxy S series

Samsung's highly anticipated flagship series, the Galaxy S24, is reportedly set to launch with three models. Initially, it was speculated that the lineup would consist of only two models, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Ultra. However, new information suggests that the Galaxy S24 series will feature three variants: the vanilla S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra, similar to the previous S23 lineup.

According to GSMArena, the upcoming Galaxy S24 series, internally codenamed "Muse," is slated for release in the first quarter of next year. The three different codenames, Muse 1, Muse 2, and Muse 3, indicate the presence of a Plus version within the S24 lineup. This contradicts earlier rumors suggesting that Samsung had dropped the Galaxy S24+ model.

ALSO READ: Apple Vision Pro: Transform any surface into a touchscreen display

In terms of features, it was previously rumored that the Galaxy S24 Ultra would include a technology used in electric vehicles to enhance its battery performance. Additionally, there have been speculations that Samsung might abandon its Exynos system-on-chips (SoCs) for the upcoming Galaxy S24 series.

In other news, Samsung recently announced that it would unveil its next-generation foldable devices at the Galaxy Unpacked event in late July. This highly anticipated event will take place in Seoul, the capital of South Korea.

As Samsung continues to develop its Galaxy S24 series, consumers eagerly anticipate the launch of these flagship smartphones. Further details regarding the specifications, pricing, and availability of the Galaxy S24 series are expected to be revealed closer to its official launch.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Massive discount available, check offers.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 cover display to support optimized Google apps: Know more

Samsung likely to unveil new sensor for AR/VR headsets: Know more

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G sales start June 20: All details here

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G to be priced under Rs 20K: Details

ALSO READ: Jio's unlimited talk plan for 3 months with data offer: Check details here

Furthermore, the company is already gearing up to launch the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G in India, expected to hit the market in early July. According to industry sources, this mid-range smartphone will come equipped with a powerful 50MP camera and a high refresh rate 120Hz Super AMOLED display. 

