Samsung to launch three models in Galaxy S24 lineup: Report

Samsung's highly anticipated flagship series, the Galaxy S24, is reportedly set to launch with three models. Initially, it was speculated that the lineup would consist of only two models, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Ultra. However, new information suggests that the Galaxy S24 series will feature three variants: the vanilla S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra, similar to the previous S23 lineup.

According to GSMArena, the upcoming Galaxy S24 series, internally codenamed "Muse," is slated for release in the first quarter of next year. The three different codenames, Muse 1, Muse 2, and Muse 3, indicate the presence of a Plus version within the S24 lineup. This contradicts earlier rumors suggesting that Samsung had dropped the Galaxy S24+ model.

In terms of features, it was previously rumored that the Galaxy S24 Ultra would include a technology used in electric vehicles to enhance its battery performance. Additionally, there have been speculations that Samsung might abandon its Exynos system-on-chips (SoCs) for the upcoming Galaxy S24 series.

In other news, Samsung recently announced that it would unveil its next-generation foldable devices at the Galaxy Unpacked event in late July. This highly anticipated event will take place in Seoul, the capital of South Korea.

As Samsung continues to develop its Galaxy S24 series, consumers eagerly anticipate the launch of these flagship smartphones. Further details regarding the specifications, pricing, and availability of the Galaxy S24 series are expected to be revealed closer to its official launch.

Furthermore, the company is already gearing up to launch the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G in India, expected to hit the market in early July. According to industry sources, this mid-range smartphone will come equipped with a powerful 50MP camera and a high refresh rate 120Hz Super AMOLED display.

