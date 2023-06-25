Follow us on Image Source : FILE Jio's unlimited talk plan for 3 months with data offer: Check details here

Reliance Jio, one of the largest telecom companies in the country, continues to prioritize customer satisfaction by offering a wide range of recharge plans to meet various needs. Among these options, there is a noteworthy plan that stands out for its money-back feature and long validity.

For users who primarily require calling services and don't need extensive data usage, Jio offers a budget-friendly recharge plan priced at Rs 400. This plan provides unlimited calling benefits along with a significant validity period of 84 days.

In the extensive list of Jio's recharge plans, the Rs 395 plan offers remarkable value. It provides users with a generous validity period of 84 days, making it one of the longest-duration plans available. It's worth noting that this plan is not readily visible to all users, as it is an exclusive recharge option.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp introduces large stickers for Windows beta users

What makes the Rs 395 plan particularly appealing is its affordability coupled with a longer validity period. Although the plan offers a modest 6GB of data, it more than compensates by offering unlimited voice calling for the entire 84-day duration. Additionally, users can benefit from 100 SMS messages included in this package.

This plan serves as an excellent choice for individuals who primarily rely on calling services and have minimal data requirements. By opting for this plan, users can enjoy uninterrupted voice calls for an extended period without the need to worry about exhausting their data limits.

As Jio continues to cater to the diverse needs of its customers, this cost-effective and long-validity plan provides a compelling option for those seeking reliable calling services.

ALSO READ: US chipmaker Micron's Semiconductor plant in India expected to reduce mobile-laptop costs: Know how

Latest Technology News